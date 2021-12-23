ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China locks down city of 13 million people with Olympics weeks away

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago
As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approach, China has imposed a strict lockdown affecting about 13 million people. Authorities imposed the lockdown on the Chinese city of Xi'an as 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, CNN reports. The lockdown measures prevent people from being able to leave their homes...

Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
The Week

Drone wars: U.S. imposes new sanctions on China

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. New restrictions on a key dronemaker show how serious the U.S. is about cutting its reliance on Chinese technology, said Bruce Einhorn and Todd Shields in Bloomberg. China's DJI Technology is "the world's top producer of unmanned aerial vehicles" and controls "more than half of the U.S. drone market." But the Treasury Department last week added DJI and seven other Chinese tech companies to a growing "blacklist," blocking it from receiving any U.S. investments. Though DJI is a private company, it "has become the poster child for a much wider national security threat" — China's "ability to obtain sensitive data on millions of Americans," as "everything from cars to yoga mats to toilets are now transmitting data." Harnessing that information is viewed as a "key to dominating technologies like artificial Intelligence" — and "exploiting weaknesses in strategic foes." The move against DJI echoes how the U.S. started its campaign against Huawei, China's leading phonemaker, said Gina Chon in BreakingViews. But "it was relatively easy to make" the Chinese telecom disappear from the U.S., because it was just making its first inroads. DJI is a different story. "More than 900 U.S. public safety agencies use its products," including the New York Police Department, making a commercial ban "unrealistic." The pressure to disengage, though, comes from both countries, said the Financial Times in an editorial. China pressured Didi to delist shortly after it "launched the biggest listing of a Chinese company since Alibaba in 2014," and has allowed a "slow unraveling" of property giant Evergrande, which defaulted on debts held by foreign investors. The moves seem to be part of "a bulwark" against "mistrusted foreign forces" as Beijing constructs a new "Fortress China."
The Independent

China shuts down city of 200,000 and tells people to stay home over one Covid case

A city in China has stopped all public transport and ordered its residents to stay at home after a local tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Dongxing city in the Chinese region of Guangxi bordering Vietnam, which has a population of more than 200,000 people, has ordered all its residents to stay home from Wednesday.The city has shut down tourist sites, cinemas and other entertainment venues, and in-person classes at primary and middle schools, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The city has also postponed the clearing of travellers and cargo through its port of entry.Police in hazmat suits began blocking...
AFP

China expands lockdowns as virus surges in US, Europe

China put hundreds of thousands more people under lockdown Tuesday to try and stamp out a worsening coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe. Covid surges have wreaked havoc around the world, with many nations in Europe and North America trying to strike a balance between economically punishing restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus. The United States halved the isolation period for asymptomatic cases to try and blunt the disruptions, while France ordered firms to have employees work from home for at least three days a week. Despite facing a much smaller outbreak compared with global virus hotspots, China has not relaxed its "zero Covid" strategy, imposing stay-at-home orders in many parts of the city of Yan'an.
MedicalXpress

China locks down city as COVID cases surge around the world

China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny COVID-19 outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by the Omicron variant. Early studies from South Africa and Britain gave some cause...
AFP

World Cup to Rio carnival: Six key events in 2022

From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events that are likely to mark the coming year. Beijing stages the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20 under some of the strictest rules for a mass sporting event since the pandemic began.
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
The Week

The Week

