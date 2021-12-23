ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Execs expect good TV ratings despite CFP semis being on New Year’s Eve

By Eric Prisbell about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAtos_0dUSuXP900
Fans watching in bars, restaurants and the like will be counted in CFP viewership numbers this year. (Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading (Pa.) Eagle via Getty Images)

If you haven’t already, pull out your mobile calendar and take a look: Yes, the College Football Playoff semifinals are on New Year’s Eve again. Going out that night? Watching the game? Or both?

It will be the first time since 2016 — and the third time overall — that the semifinals are on New Year’s Eve, which means a renewed discussion about whether it’s prudent to stage a marquee sporting event that night if your goal is to attract the largest possible viewing audience.

New Year’s Eve traditionally is a challenging night to garner big ratings numbers for sports because it’s an evening defined largely by celebrations, out-of-the-house celebrations and away-from-the-TV parties. Few know what it’s like to stage a live game on New Year’s Eve better than Gary Stokan, the CEO and president of the Peach Bowl. The Atlanta-based game has been played on New Year’s Eve 14 times since Stokan assumed his role in 1998.

“The ratings for the CFP semis are going to be huge this year,” Stokan told On3. “Particularly in light of Nielsen now being able to do out-of-home ratings, it adds quite a bit and will be really impactful on New Year’s Eve. Not only will there be a large audience at home, but that’s the night where you’re going to get people watching in a community setting, a bar, or restaurant.”

Nielsen’s plans for out-of-home (OOH) ratings were rolled out in early fall 2020, much to the delight of networks and to the chagrin of ad agencies realizing they soon would pay more for ads now that more viewers were being measured. In August 2020, Fox executive vice president Michael Mulvihill tweeted that for years, the two biggest game-changers in the industry were seen as the coming impact of legalized gambling and out-of- home ratings. He said the out-of-home audience is typically younger, more female and more diverse than the in-home audience. The OOH measurements account not only for bars and restaurants but also for airports, gyms and hotels. Industry sources said the OOH measurement can boost a ratings figure by up to 10 percent.

What will this mean for the ratings for the New Year’s Eve games featuring Alabama against Cincinnati and Georgia against Michigan? On two other occasions in the seven-year existence of the CFP, the semifinals were played on New Year’s Eve. The viewership for those four games ranged from a low of 15.6 million in 2015 for Clemson-Oklahoma to a high of 19.3 million the following year for Alabama-Washington in what served as that year’s Peach Bowl, according to Sports Media Watch.

The red flag was the 15.6 for Clemson-Oklahoma on December 31, 2015, which was a Thursday. No CFP semifinal has garnered such a small, relatively speaking, number and it stood out in stark contrast to the viewership numbers for the first installment of the playoff the previous year: 28.1 million for Florida State-Oregon and 28.3 million for Ohio State-Alabama, two games played on New Year’s Day.

The CFP initially had hoped to make New Year’s Eve semifinals a tradition for millions, much like it has been to watch the ball drop in New York’s Times Square. But in the summer of 2016, the management committee reversed course after ESPN presented the committee with data showing that the New Year’s Eve time slot contributed heavily to the ratings drop.

As a result, the move was made to stage the semifinals on a holiday or a Saturday, so the doubleheader wouldn’t conflict with the work schedule of millions nationwide. This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Friday, and on a national holiday. Next year, the games again will be played on New Year’s Eve, which is a Saturday. That’s the final time the semifinals will be played on December 31 under the current contract with ESPN, which expires after the 2025 season.

It should be underscored that those high viewership numbers from 2014 still stand as the largest viewing audiences for CFP semifinals, reflecting the broad interest level in a new four-team tournament, a novelty. What also should be noted is that none of the four semifinals played on New Year’s Eve have been close. The scores: 38-0, 37-17, 24-7, 31-0.

A competitive game that possesses at least some drama matters when it comes to maintaining an audience, especially on New Year’s Eve. While Cincinnati may not offer the recognizable brand name of usual CFP participants, industry sources say what matters more than name recognition is a close game.

“If these are good games,” Stokan said, “they will do 18 to 20 million, which will be in the top-50 viewed broadcasts [for the entire year] of any kind on any network TV or cable TV.”

The high-water mark for viewership for the Peach Bowl occurred on December 31, 2012, when Clemson beat LSU 25-24. An average of 8.6 million viewers tuned in, making it ESPN’s most-viewed non-BCS bowl ever.

“That was the start of Clemson not Clemson-ing anymore,” Stokan said, half-jokingly. “We did well because we were unopposed in prime time. On New Year’s Eve, we were typically the number one ranked non-BCS game on ESPN year in and year out. You want to be unopposed and in prime time to get more eyeballs.”

It’s impossible to know what impact COVID concerns will have on the gathering plans of millions as the calendar turns to 2022. But it’s another factor. Regardless, the CFP gets the stage all to itself New Year’s Eve. Who’s watching?

TV ratings for the CFP semifinals

2020

GameRatingsScore

Alabama-Notre Dame18.9Alabama, 31-14

Clemson-Ohio State19.2Ohio State, 49-28

2019

GameRatingsScore

Clemson-Ohio State21.2Clemson, 29-23

LSU-Oklahoma17.2LSU, 63-28

2018

GameRatingsScore

Clemson-Notre Dame16.8Clemson, 30-3

Alabama-Oklahoma19.1Alabama, 45-34

2017

GameRatingsScore

Georgia-Oklahoma26.9Georgia, 54-48 (2OT)

Alabama-Clemson21.5Alabama, 24-6

2016

GameRatingsScore

Alabama-Washington19.3Alabama, 24-7

Clemson-Ohio State19.2Clemson, 31-0

2015

GameRatingsScore

Alabama-Michigan State18.6Alabama, 38-0

Clemson-Oklahoma15.6Clemson, 37-17

2014

GameRatingsScore

Florida State-Oregon28.1Oregon, 59-20

Alabama-Ohio State28.3Ohio State, 42-35

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

‘He cares about people’: OU quarterback Caleb Williams, from BoomSquad to nail salon, is charismatic leader Sooners need entering new era

As they scanned the Lloyd Noble Center during Oklahoma basketball’s Nov. 9 season opener vs. Northwestern State, a few BoomSquad members spotted Caleb Williams sitting on the stadium’s east side. They drew the standout quarterback’s presence to the attention of Matt Bowling, a journalism student and the president...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Good Tv#Cable Tv#Espn#Network Tv#American Football#The Peach Bowl
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Luke Fickell has one message for Cincinnati ahead of game with Alabama

Luke Fickell is ready to end the talk and play the Cincinnati-Alabama matchup. Alabama and Cincinnati arrived Sunday in Dallas, Texas. Both schools will face each other Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Nick Saban provided updates on assistant coaches, injuries, and the preparation of the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As the lone undefeated program in the College Football Playoff, Coach Fickell has one message for the Bearcats. He is going after his first national title as a head coach.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

With Michigan football in CFP, broadcast duo set to sign off one last time

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — They both played football together at the University of Michigan, and in the coming days they will sign off together in spectacular fashion. Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, the duo charged with beaming Wolverines football games into homes across the state over the radio, are calling it quits at the conclusion of the 2021 season, they revealed back in September.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy