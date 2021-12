The Tragedy of Macbeth is the first movie Joel Coen has directed without his brother Ethan, who chose not to be involved with this production. It would already be curious to see what a film would look like with only one-half of the filmmaking duo, and it’s curiouser when it’s Coen adapting a William Shakespeare play that was previously put on screen by directors such as Orson Welles and Roman Polanski and whose prior adaptation is less than ten years old. Still, it’s wise to never underestimate a Coen Brother, and Joel leaves his mark on Macbeth with some clever touches, powerhouse performances from his actors, and a stunning visual approach that dances on the line between stage and screen with a finely tuned surrealism.

