Lost Women of Science Podcast, Bonus Episode: The Resignation

It’s not the Christmas season until Paula Poundstone comes to Rams Head on Stage ! This year, she will be in town for two shows on December 18. Tim Hamilton, of Maryland Crabs fame, and Paula are now best friends (probably) since they chat around this time every year. So, we turned it over to Tim for this bonus podcast. This time, they covered surviving the COVID lockdown, kids and social media, Twitter, cats (which is de rigueur at this point), and the release of her new album, “Paula Goes to College (for one night only).” We also talk more about her hilarious weekly podcast, No One Listens to Paula Poundstone. Do you?

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO