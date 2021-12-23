ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Women of Science Podcast, Bonus Episode: The Resignation

Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1949, at the height of his career, Rustin McIntosh, director of pediatrics at Columbia University’s Babies Hospital, submitted his letter of resignation. Scott Baird, who wrote a biography on pathologist Dorothy Andersen, takes us back to this pivotal moment, which occurred at the dawn of pediatric pathology in the U.S....

www.scientificamerican.com

