Announcement: Expanded IAI Live Series Features Renown Speakers

By Paul Pardi
 5 days ago

IAI RETURNS WITH A RADICALLY EXPANDED IAI LIVE SERIES. The Institute of Art and Ideas, the organisation behind the world’s largest philosophy and music festival HowTheLightGetsIn, returns with an expanded IAI Live series, bringing you monthly evenings of debate and music at the cutting edge. The evenings will bring together world-...

Morning Sun

MFA in Creative Writing Winter Residency announces visiting writers and guest speakers

The Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Alma College will offer public readings and presentations by six guests at its 2022 winter residency. David Mura, S. Kirk Walsh, Peter A. Wright, Jonathan W. Thurston-Torres, Izzy, and Dawn Daniels will speak on topics including writing, publishing, spoken word poetry and storytelling, in a series of addresses. Mura and Walsh will also perform readings of their work that will be open to the public. The winter residency is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2022, at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon.
RUBICONSmartCity Featured In New Amazon Documentary Series

New series showcases AWS partners using cloud technology to drive innovation and enable sustainability and environmental protection efforts. Rubicon, an innovative software leader that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced that its cutting-edge RUBICONSmartCity™ technology platform is featured in a new documentary series produced by Amazon.
Brian Greene
Michael Shermer
Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
Bay Head Life speaker series continues

BAY HEAD — Sally Younghans, Bay Head resident and founder of Mindful Education Life Tools [M.E.L.T] led a seminar on the differences and benefits of mindfulness and meditation to a mixed crowd of experienced and inexperienced practitioners recently as a part of the Bay Head Life speaker series The Dec. 7 presentation included examples of breathing based mindfulness and meditation practices for scanning the body, labeling thoughts and feelings and overcoming obstacles.
Celestion Debuts the Free Demo Version of the SpeakerMix Pro Plug-in Featuring Dynamic Speaker Responses

Ipswich, UK (December 22 ,2021) —Celestion, the celebrated manufacturer of guitar and bass loudspeakers and professional audio drivers for sound reinforcement applications, is very pleased offer its’ digital customers a new, fully functional demo version of SpeakerMix Pro, the self-contained studio-grade DAW plug-in dedicated to bringing ground-breaking levels of detail and realism to guitar and bass speaker tone. Users can download this free demo version and gain access to all the functionality of the full plug-in for 14 days, allowing them to experience all the benefits of Speaker Mix Pro before purchasing.
The James Webb Space Telescope is finally in space

Astronomers around the world received a great gift this Dec. 25: relief, as NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) rode safely to space on an Ariane 5 booster from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The liftoff at 7:20 A.M. EST marked the end of a...
Exhibition on Screen ‘The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin’ Jan. 4

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. For many years no-one was interested in the art of the Impressionists. Artists [...] The post Exhibition on Screen ‘The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin’ Jan. 4 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
