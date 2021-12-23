ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Festivus 2021! [VIDEO]

By Chris Popper
 4 days ago
If you didn't grow up watching Seinfeld you may not know but today is Festivus! It's the traditional day to get out the aluminum pole. Get ready for the Airing...

99.9 KTDY

Everything You Need to Know About Festivus [Video]

