Happy Festivus 2021! [VIDEO]
If you didn't grow up watching Seinfeld you may not know but today is Festivus! It's the traditional day to get out the aluminum pole. Get ready for the Airing...1019therock.com
If you didn't grow up watching Seinfeld you may not know but today is Festivus! It's the traditional day to get out the aluminum pole. Get ready for the Airing...1019therock.com
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0