Metro Atlanta UPS driver leaves sweet message for new mom, gets kindness repaid tenfold

Dallen Harrell (Jessica Kitchel)

ROSWELL, Ga. — .A metro Atlanta UPS driver who left a kind message for a stranger during one of his deliveries is now getting that kindness back tenfold.

Dallen Harrell, 24, was making a delivery earlier this month in Roswell when he noticed a home with an oversized stork lawn sign announcing the birth of a baby boy.

Harrell left the packages and then a sweet message in the home’s Nest security camera.

“If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house … I hope all is going well with your newborn,” he said. “I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays.”

New mom Jessica Kitchel posted the video on Instagram, writing that she wished she knew the driver’s name.

The video of Harrell’s act of kindness quickly went viral, amassing more than 80,000 views.

Kitchel told the Washington Post that she was recovering from a C-section after the birth of her son Chancy on Nov.14 and the message was exactly what she needed.

She decided she wanted to thank the kind stranger, so she reached out to UPS for the driver’s name. The company was able to connect her with Harrell, who was a temporary driver.

The two spoke on the phone and Kitchel thanked Harrell, who said he just wanted to show some new parent solidarity as the two were going through the same phase of life.

Harrell and his fiancee, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson, welcomed their son Deveraux on Sept. 16.

“I just went from my heart,” Harrell told the Washington Post.

Kitchel wanted to show some love to Harrell in return, so she prepared a box with diapers, wipes and a stuffed giraffe and left it on her porch. Five days after the first delivery, Harrell delivered another package to Kitchel’s house and met the whole family.

Kitchel posted another video of their meeting on Instagram.

She also linked to Harrell’s baby registries at Target and Buy Buy Baby

Since then, Harrell told the Washington Post that he has gotten multiple packages a day, mostly from strangers.

Harrell and Kitchel plan to keep their sweet friendship going with plans to introduce their baby boys to each other after the holidays.

