Play-To-Earn: World First CryptoPunk Slots With LTC On BTC365

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a revolutionary crypto gaming platform, BTC365 really edges out the competition with our crypto games. With that said, BTC365 recently launched Red Tiger’s NFT Megaways, the world’s first slot game to integrate NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The game showcases four CryptoPunks, unique collectible characters created by Larva...

zycrypto.com

nashvillegab.com

Advantages of Playing Slot Games Online

Playing online slot games is popular worldwide. The availability on the internet came as a blessing. Unlike before, where you had to visit a physical casino, which would be far from you or inaccessible, you can now access the platform on your device. This development has come with other advantages, which include:
GAMBLING
nashvillegab.com

The Benefits of Playing Slots Online

Slots games have been one of the best sources of entertainment for millions of people worldwide. Earlier slots were only available from physical casinos. However, the machines used to be simple but very attractive, fitted with a lever used to turn the reel. But nowadays, technology has advanced, and most games, including slots, are now available on online platforms. The introduction of online casinos is an excellent boost to the gaming industry. There are many incredible advantages that online casinos offer compared to land-based casinos.
GAMBLING
TechCrunch

Voodoo bets on play-to-earn crypto mobile games

2021 has been an important year for crypto gaming, with Axie Infinity popularizing the play-to-earn model. Some companies, such as Mythical Games, raised massive funding rounds and are working on mainstream crypto games. Tangentially, fantasy sports NFT games could be considered as crypto games. On this front, Sorare raised a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Earn $85 just for playing Rise of Kingdoms with Swagbucks

Strategize, compete with others, and earn money for it!. SwagBucks, one of the most popular websites for earning money and gift cards online, is back with another offer for gamers. This time they bring us another way to earn money playing with your mobile device. Earn 8500 SB points playing Rise of Kingdoms on Android. That’s the equivalent of $85 just for playing a game! SB points can be redeemed for gift cards and cash.
GAMBLING
coinspeaker.com

Benefits of NFT Monitoring on OpenSea for Play-to-Earn Gaming

Gamers have multiple options when it comes to play-to-earn games. Check out different games to determine what works best for you in terms of compatibility with your gadget and user interface. A recent study suggests that nearly 60% of video game developers in the US and UK are utilizing blockchain...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Cryppo: The NFT Collections To Play In The Metaverse And Earn Tokens

The Cryptonomist, in partnership with Italian company ArtRights, is launching its series of NFTs dedicated to Cryppo. The public sale will start on December 21st at 6 pm CET on the most famous platform for NFTs, OpenSea. Cryppo to play in a metaverse. Cryppo has a long-term roadmap. The series...
GAMBLING
zycrypto.com

METASQUIDGO: A Web-Based Game, Consisting Of Exciting Tokens $MSQUID And $MWON

MetaSquidGo is a Web-based multiplayer online game, consisting of a strategic approach of PLAY TO EARN, through $MSQUID and $MWON. It is based on Meta technology consisting of a distinctive NFT gaming ecosystem, including various features on Marketplace. Players can win $MWON through Metaverse, depending on how much he involves himself in the game; as much he plays, he wins $MWON. Alongside, players can sketch their own customized NFT characters through $MSQUID and play with those NFT characters on Metaverse. MetaSquidGo consists of 15,000,000 total supply. However, 20% of total income is supplied for Staking, stabilizing its token in the Marketplace. Players can also win rewards in Metaverse through playing. This diverse platform introduces mainly two games, one is “Red light, Green Light ”, and the second is “Squid Arena ”.
VIDEO GAMES
FingerLakes1.com

Relive fond memories of Finger Lakes by playing similarly themed online slot machines

Those of you who have had the pleasure of visiting Finger Lakes, will of course have left with plenty of fond memories at the end of your vacation. Those memories will live with you forever, however thanks to the new breed of online casino sites, it is now possible to play all manner of uniquely designed slot machines that will take your mind back to that vacation.
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

This Platform Unveils the First AAA-level Play-to-earn NFT RPG Game

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Almost half of the world’s population plays video games; that’s about 3 billion people. The word “gamer” no longer means a hobby or pastime. It is today a profession. Contemporary gamers make money while playing games and most of them have turned gaming into their primary job.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptoslate.com

How MetaGods is aiming to disrupt play-to-earn gaming

Featuring multiplayer online action, MetaGods brings exploration and the slaying of mythical monsters into one tidy package for a gaming experience like no other. While it’s still relatively early days in terms of realizing the project’s complete vision, with plans to introduce earning elements such as DeFi farming, it has the edge over standard P2E games.
VIDEO GAMES
quintdaily.com

Why would I want to play free slots?

Slot games are very common these days. Each month and period, new slots are released at online casinos. These casino games UK are designed by various game providers. Some of the familiar names in the industry include Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, IGT, Yggdrasil, and so on. A lot of times, it is advisable to play slot games for free before playing for real money. Do you want to know the reason for this? Then keep reading on.
GAMBLING
Benzinga

CryptoPunk #7357 Sold For 125 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7357 just sold for 125 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($470,840 USD). The value...
CELEBRITIES
invezz.com

Top 3 play-to-earn cryptocurrencies to buy in December

Play-to-earn blockchain platforms are changing the gaming industry. These platforms combine gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFT). We look at the three platforms to invest in this month. The online gaming industry is a large one. According to Valuates Reports, the industry is expected to have a compounded annual growth rate...
MARKETS
investing.com

Play-to-Earn Game Puppy Planet Launches on ABEYCHAIN

One of the most anticipated Play-to-Earn game projects called Puppy Planet has been released on ABEYCHAIN. Users who have already signed up for the game can now purchase PUP tokens so they can engage with the Puppy Planet world. Inspired by Axie Infinity, Puppy Planet integrates blockchain gaming with NFT...
PETS
zycrypto.com

How Aurory Project Is Set To Redefine Blockchain Gaming

Blockchain games are in the middle of revolutionizing traditional gaming and right at the center of this exciting movement is the Aurory Project: a triple-A blockchain gaming studio with a mission to speed the global adoption of cryptocurrencies through incentive-based gaming. Aurory Project is creating an NFT-powered ecosystem with low-cost entry barriers, encouraging and enabling players from all over the world to take part.
VIDEO GAMES

