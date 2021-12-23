Play-To-Earn: World First CryptoPunk Slots With LTC On BTC365

MetaSquidGo is a Web-based multiplayer online game, consisting of a strategic approach of PLAY TO EARN, through $MSQUID and $MWON. It is based on Meta technology consisting of a distinctive NFT gaming ecosystem, including various features on Marketplace. Players can win $MWON through Metaverse, depending on how much he involves himself in the game; as much he plays, he wins $MWON. Alongside, players can sketch their own customized NFT characters through $MSQUID and play with those NFT characters on Metaverse. MetaSquidGo consists of 15,000,000 total supply. However, 20% of total income is supplied for Staking, stabilizing its token in the Marketplace. Players can also win rewards in Metaverse through playing. This diverse platform introduces mainly two games, one is “Red light, Green Light ”, and the second is “Squid Arena ”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO