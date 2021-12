TAMPA, Fla. - More than 62,200 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Department of Health. The new report issued Thursday had the death count at 62,220, up from 62,026 the week before. Reporting can be delayed, so it isn’t clear as to when the extra 194 deaths happened. Regardless, the increase is raising eyebrows in the medical community as concerns grow with the omicron variant of the virus.

