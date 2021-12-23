ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liam Campling and Alejandro Colás on How the Sea Shaped Capitalism

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Liam...

lithub.com

Literary Hub

Claudia Goldin on Women’s Journey to Close the Gender Wage Gap

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Claudia Goldin, the author of Career & Family:...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu taught us all the true meaning of greatness

I am lucky that in my life I knew Desmond Tutu, one of the greatest men of our time. This tiny giant, this impish little priest, had the dangerously insane courage of the gods. And it was through his God that he found the voice to unremittingly challenge oppressors and speak endlessly, eloquently for the beaten down, the trodden on, the innocent and poor of this world. And later, when the righteous justice of his rhetoric had come to pass, he – along with his great friend Nelson Mandela – proposed the national dignity that only forgiveness of the past and the vanquished can bestow.
WORLD
Person
Andrew Keen
The Independent

Voices: Science and technology are the key to a sustainable future – we must incentivise innovation

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance leaders, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It is important that we take heed of those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure that we don’t miss out on opportunities to...
SCIENCE
Variety

‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ Review: A Patriotic Chinese View of the Korean War

Errors and omissions are standard features of historical dramas everywhere. It is therefore no surprise to find Korean War history being filtered to suit domestic requirements in the three-hour Chinese blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin.” Nor is it unexpected for U.S. military characters to be cardboard cutouts with excruciatingly bad dialogue. And, like many other jingoistic war epics, this prestige production co-directed by industry heavyweights Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam The latest in a long line of strongly nationalistic films released during the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, “The Battle at Lake Changjin” has collected...
WORLD
AFP

Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90

South Africa began a week of mourning events for anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, on Monday as tributes poured in from across the world for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate. Former US president Barack Obama, the country's first Black leader, hailed Tutu as a "moral compass".
WORLD
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
AFP

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government. The Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata. She won the Nobel Peace Prize and was later declared a saint. Her organisation runs shelter homes across India. According to the Hindu daily, it received around $750 million from abroad in the 2020-21 financial year. The Indian Home Ministry said that on December 25 -- Christmas Day -- the renewal of the charity's licence to receive funding from abroad had been "refused".
CHARITIES
The Guardian

Happy new year? Five economic flashpoints to beware in 2022

After the turmoil of the past two years, the consensus among economic pundits is that 2022 will be calmer. But in late 2019, when the first reports of a new strain of the coronavirus started to filter out from Wuhan in China, few imagined within months that the world economy would be flattened by a pandemic. So what are the big risks for the coming year?
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE

