ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bathsheba Demuth on the Environmental History of the Bering Strait

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Emily Riedel on Bering Sea Gold?

Bering Sea Gold viewers are concerned about Emily Riedel as she has been absent from season 14 of the show. So, what happened to her?. Created from the people behind Deadliest Catch, the Discovery Channel reality programme follows a group of enthusiasts in search of gold in the freezing cold temperatures of Alaska.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Keen
Literary Hub

Devi Lockwood on the Personal Impact of Climate Change Around the World

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Devi Lockwood, the author of 1,001 Voices on...
ENVIRONMENT
Literary Hub

Liam Campling and Alejandro Colás on How the Sea Shaped Capitalism

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Liam Campling and Alejandro Colás, the co-authors of...
ECONOMY
Literary Hub

The Award-Winning Novels of 2021

The wait for a return to the raucous, glitzy literary awards ceremonies and afterparties of yesteryear goes on. Yes, for the second season running, statuettes were delivered by mail, speeches were made over zoom, and victorious authors donned formalwear to get tipsy in their apartments when they should have been spotlit at auditorium podiums, drinking in the cacophonous applause of their peers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental History#Keen On#Russian#North American#The New Yorker
akbizmag.com

Bering Sea/Aleutians Halibut Bycatch Limit Tightened

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted to switch halibut bycatch for Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) groundfish trawlers to an abundance-based limit. The trawl fleet is currently capped at no more than 1,745 metric tons of halibut incidentally snagged while fishing for sole or yellowfin sole. The cap has remained fixed for years while halibut abundance decreased. The new method would lower the limit to 1,309 metric tons, a 25 percent reduction in allowed bycatch, given the low abundance surveyed by the International Pacific Halibut Commission and the National Marine Fisheries Service. If abundance continues to fall, the limit could drop as low as 1,134 metric tons. At higher abundance, the limit would rise no higher than the current cap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Russia
kdll.org

Council ties limits on Bering Sea trawlers to halibut abundance

The council that manages fishing in federal waters voted to link groundfish trawl fishing in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands to halibut abundance today. The action caps — at least for now — a six-year debate about curbing halibut bycatch in Alaska. For many who have been...
pacificyachting.com

Tackling Johnstone Strait Part Two

The sheer mountainsides along Johnstone Strait give this body of water its attraction and, at times, its terror. Like a wind tunnel, westerlies can blow for dozens of miles along this strait before accelerating at its narrowing near Kelsey Bay. So for westbound boaters, the public wharf at Port Neville,...
Literary Hub

Migrants with Wings: On Flying Reindeer and the Inevitability of Migration

“Maybe we are all prospective migrants. The lines of national borders on maps are artificial constructs, as unnatural to us as they are to birds flying overhead. Our first impulse is to ignore them.”. –Mohsin Hamid. *. Across the vast Eurasian Steppe of southern Siberia and Mongolia are clusters of...
Literary Hub

Joan Didion has died at 87.

Joan Didion died today at her home in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. The legendary novelist and essayist was 87. According to Paul Bogaards, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was one of the most distinctive and influential contemporary writers, who...
Literary Hub

“The Right Ratio”

As the sun sets, and the birds exchange notes. just as having an even tiny portion of your portfolio. will improve your martini. The preceding is from the Freeman’s channel at Literary Hub, which features excerpts from the print editions of Freeman’s, along with supplementary writing from contributors past, present and future. The latest issue of Freeman’s, a special edition gathered around the theme of change, featuring work by Joshua Bennett, Sandra Cisneros, Lauren Groff, Sayaka Murata and Ocean Vuong among others, is available now.
Literary Hub

Can you solve the very first published crossword puzzle?

As the omicron variant rages through my body this week, I’m enjoying taking my mind of my concerns by solving crossword puzzles. As it turns out, that’s a timeless (or rather, somewhat time-sensitive but historically precedented) pursuit: crossword puzzles became popularized during WWI, when headlines grew darker and darker and newspapers were desperate to point their readers to a spot of joy.
LIFESTYLE
Literary Hub

Stacy D. Flood on Why He’ll Never Write a Novel

Stacy D. Flood is the guest. His new novella, The Salt Fields, is out now from Lanternfish Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Stacy D. Flood: I just really, really am drawn towards the novella. Even my favorite books are mostly novellas … because there’s just so much breadth in a small period of time and the way in which, by design, they have to capture a story or a feeling or a theme or an idea quite quickly and then leave you again wanting to repeat the experience. Many short stories, many novellas, and also, to a degree many plays, encourage you to see them again, encourage you to read them again, encourage you to go back in for the feeling, not that there was something that you missed but that there is something more there to explore as you delve into it a little bit more deeply. So I always like that idea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy