ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

“I’m Black and I’m Proud.” On a Half a Century of Black Anthems (and More!)

By Open Source
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. Randall Kennedy calls his wide-ranging essay collection...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelily.com

White people don’t always know I’m Black. That’s when their racism is revealed.

When I see mostly White people in a social gathering, whether it’s a class, party or presentation, I do a scan. It’s thorough but quick. Are there any Black people? Are there any people of color at all? When the answer is no, I prepare. How am I going to let them know that I’m Black? Am I going to wait until someone says something and then “surprise” them? Or will I be confrontational? Will I say, “Hey, guess what?” as if I’m kidding — but not really?
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Randall Kennedy
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
James Brown
Person
Nina Simone
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#The Arts And Politics#Art#Racism
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Variety

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

SPOILER ALERT: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gathers With Family for a Striped Pajama Christmas Party

Tracee Ellis Ross posted a merry photo on Instagram surrounded by friends and family. The actress posed with the rest of the Ross family to snap a Christmas card-worthy photo. The large group stood before an amply decorated tree with each member of the family dressed in a matching set of striped pajamas. Everyone was clad in red stripes from head to toe with the addition of green detailing on the sleeves and pant legs. Ross is known for her acting career in works like “Blackish” and her ever-popular lead role as Joan in “Girlfriends.” She is also widely known for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Did you know Samuel Beckett used to drive André the Giant to school?

Yesterday was the 32th anniversary of the death of Samuel Beckett, writer and pioneering experimental playwright (not to mention style icon)—and we’re celebrating by remembering a charming story from his life. There’s a lot of fun to revisit, like the time Beckett gave a wordless, absurdist “interview” because he was mad that he won the Nobel Prize, or the time a Swedish poet tried to sabotage him, but we’re revisiting a popular piece of Beckett lore: the fact that he regularly drove beloved wrestler and Princess Bride scene-stealer André the Giant to school.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“It Can Be a Wild Story, but Everything Has to Feel Real.” A Conversation With Graphic Novelist Rutu Modan

Rutu Modan (Tunnels, Exit Wounds, The Property) and Jason Lutes (Berlin) spoke to one another as part of D+Q Live, a fall event series by the graphic novel publisher Drawn & Quarterly. The driving force behind November’s conversation was Modan’s fourth English-language book, Tunnels, translated by Ishai Mishory. Lutes has said of Tunnels:
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy