Public Safety

Pike County man charged with rape

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(((Note nature of story))) A 63-year-old man from Pike County is under arrest and charged with raping...

Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
KXII.com

Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - According to Detective Seth Kemper of the Davis police department, an assault was reported on November 2nd. The woman who contacted him claimed she had been raped at Turner Falls in June. “I spoke to her on the phone, she actually came up here for an...
DAVIS, OK
wcyb.com

Johnson City man charged with murder, rape

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested Thursday and has been charged with rape and second degree murder. Austin Forkpa sold pills to someone who fatally overdosed in September 2021, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Forkpa's DNA was found during a rape investigation...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDVM 25

Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for rape

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for drugging and raping a woman back in 2019. Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense. According to court documents, Kantor slipped a roofie into the victim’s drink […]
richlandsource.com

Man with rape charge tops this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives

MANSFIELD — A man with multiple sex-offense charges is among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Rafael Martinez Jr., 38, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for parole violation on an original charge of rape; sex offender registration violation; and felony aggravated trafficking fentanyl. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and Kentucky.
MANSFIELD, OH
WYFF4.com

Asheville police charge man with rape, investigate similar cases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police said Thursday they have arrested a man on rape charges and are investigating more possible cases. Bill Davis, with the Asheville Police Department, said detectives charged James Brown, 69, of Asheville, with second-degree forcible rape. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Buncombe County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman with axe handle

MOUTHCARD, Ky. — A Pike County man spent the holidays behind bars, after a Christmas Eve argument turned into an alleged assault with an axe handle. A state trooper responded to a 911 hangup call at a home on South Levisa Fork Road, at Mouthcard. When he arrived, he...
MOUTHCARD, KY
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for rape charges in Liberty

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for the rape incident in Liberty back in February. Andrew Malachin (48) was convicted in November on two first-degree felony rape charges for a rape taking place in a Liberty home in February. Malachin must also register as a tier three sex offender.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
klax-tv.com

Man Arrested for Rape, Burglary, Other Charges

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 21, 2021) – Alexandria Police have arrested Jahiem Lasaha Robinson, 18, of Alexandria, on charges of aggravated burglary, first degree rape, and perpetration of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65-years-of-age or older. At approximately 3:51 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Alexandria Police Department responded to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Spectator

Hornell man charged with rape, violating protection order in Christmas Day incident

A Hornell man was charged with rape, violating an order of protection and endangering the welfare of a child following a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a Christmas Day domestic incident in the Town of Hornellsville. Sheriff’s deputies charged Stephan E. Knowlton-Leach, 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, with felony counts of first-degree rape and aggravated criminal contempt, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. ...
HORNELL, NY
WOLF

Local man arraigned on felony rape charges

This morning, Jeremy A. Ernest was arrested at his Klump Road home in Hepburn. Township. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ernest after an 11-year-old child babysitter reported being sexually assaulted by ERNEST at the home. Police executed warrants to search the premises for items related to the incident. Ernest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oregonian

Washington County man sentenced to over 8 years for domestic violence, rape

A Washington County man was sentenced to 100 months in state prison last week after he was convicted of multiple domestic violence charges, prosecutors said. Omar Nunez-Flores of Cornelius was convicted of rape, burglary and assault stemming from two incidents last year, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
whiterivernow.com

Izard County Sheriff’s Dept.: Man arrested on five counts of rape

An 18-year-old male is facing felony rape counts following an investigation by Izard County authorities. Seth Austin Mitchell was arrested last week after being charged with five counts of Class Y felony rape, according to a release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Department. Class Y felonies are the most...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
iheart.com

UPDATE: Man Charged In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old Son

>UPDATE: Man Charged In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old Son. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A 49-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged in connection with his four-year-old son being shot at the family home. Police say Phillip Woods was responsible for his other 4-year-old shooting his twin brother in the chest and arm Sunday at a home in the 300 block of South 13th Street. The boy is in critical condition. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says Woods had custody of the children and left firearms belonging to others, including a stolen gun, in the house where the children could access them. A five-year-old was also home at the time but was not hurt. Woods is in the Dauphin County Prison after being arraigned on charges that include aggravated assault, being both a fugitive and a person who is not to own or possess firearms, three counts child endangerment and receiving stolen property.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally struck by vehicle in Pike County identified

GOODY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Pike County on Friday, Dec. 17. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on U.S. 119. Troopers say Arthur Looney, 86, of Goody, was attempting to cross the road when he was […]
KENTUCKY STATE

