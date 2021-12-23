Pike County man charged with rape

>UPDATE: Man Charged In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old Son. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A 49-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged in connection with his four-year-old son being shot at the family home. Police say Phillip Woods was responsible for his other 4-year-old shooting his twin brother in the chest and arm Sunday at a home in the 300 block of South 13th Street. The boy is in critical condition. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says Woods had custody of the children and left firearms belonging to others, including a stolen gun, in the house where the children could access them. A five-year-old was also home at the time but was not hurt. Woods is in the Dauphin County Prison after being arraigned on charges that include aggravated assault, being both a fugitive and a person who is not to own or possess firearms, three counts child endangerment and receiving stolen property.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO