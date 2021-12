England were given the all clear to resume on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test after a Covid-19 scare briefly plunged the game into doubt.Just over an hour before the scheduled start time of 10.30am, a team spokesperson confirmed that the squad and management were being kept in their Melbourne hotel following a positive test among the wider family group.A hasty round of rapid tests were administered as the third match of the series threatened to be derailed after just one day, but an update followed indicating that the playing XI had received a green light to make...

