ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 16 NFL picks

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers (-3) at Titans: This is a noteworthy game for the Eagles both in terms of playoff positioning and draft pick implications. The Niners lead the Birds in the NFC wildcard race, while the Titans hold a one-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South. The Eagles should be rooting...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Drew Lock drops truth bomb on Denver’s road loss vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos had a pivotal chance to move up in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 but failed to do so due to their road loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The woes on offense marred the Broncos’ overall performance on the day. Third-year quarterback Drew Lock guided the offense to a mere one touchdown drive. However, he did not receive much help along the way due to several key drops from his wideout unit, including Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Titans#Eagles#Niners#Nfc#Packers#Browns#Covid#Cardinals#Lions#Indy#Mvp#Giants
phillyvoice.com

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

It wasn't the prettiest football game you'll see this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles survived an awful first half and eventually took care of business against the wretched New York Giants, 34-10. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards. MORE ON THE EAGLES. Eagles mailbag: Is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Prater is kicking himself off of the Cardinals roster

The Arizona Cardinals are stuck in Groundhog Day following a demoralizing loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night. Did anyone tell the Arizona Cardinals to leave the 2020 season behind them? Someone must have, as here the Cardinals are, one year later, with a kicker problem again. Last year it was Zane Gonzalez costing the team against New England and Miami. Then came Matt Prater against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy