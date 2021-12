Nightclubs in Northern Ireland have closed as new coronavirus restrictions began across all the devolved nations. From Boxing Day, indoor standing events are no longer permitted in Northern Ireland and nightclubs are closed. Dancing in all hospitality venues will not be allowed, although this does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations. From 27 December, socialising should be reduced to three households, while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. People are “strongly advised” to follow this guidance.Ten people will be allowed to get together if they are from the same household and only table...

