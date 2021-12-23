ETF Insider

Investors can use high-dividend ETFs to beat inflation. Low interest rates mean investors must find other routes to good returns. Interest rates are still far below pre-pandemic levels, leaving investors searching beyond bonds for other sources of steady income. With the Federal Reserve reiterating its federal funds rate target of 0% to 0.25% at its most-recent December meeting, interest rates will likely stay low for some time. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell changed his tone on inflation at the start of December, saying, "it's probably a good time to retire that word (transitory)." With U.S. inflation increasing to 6.8% over the previous year in November – the highest rate since 1982 – many investors wonder what they can do to protect their income-producing holdings. It's no secret that inflation eats into your earnings. Fortunately, there are a number of high-dividend exchange-traded funds out there that investors can use to continue building their wealth even in today's high-inflation environment. Here are six of the best high-dividend ETFs on the market.

