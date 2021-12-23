ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Welcome to this week’s ETF Insider. When we launched this newsletter in July, we aimed to break down the biggest ETF stories into what they...

financialadvisoriq.com

wealthmanagement.com

The Inside ETFs Podcast: The Impact of the Pandemic on ETFs With Michael Arone

2021 was a year to be attentive to market trends for many ETF investors. But what have investors learned as we approach 2022? Will trends change in the new year?. In this episode, Douglas Yones, head of exchange traded products at the New York Stock Exchange, is joined by Michael Arone, chief investment strategist and managing director at State Street Global Advisors. Michael reveals how the pandemic has impacted the way investors and advisors are building their portfolios, and shares his opinions on enhancing your portfolio as new variants emerge. He shares his personal preferences for ETFs and inflation beneficiaries, discussing both positive and negative aspects of the investments.
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

How To Invest in ETFs

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investments that combine the benefits of stocks and mutual funds. ETFs are made up of dozens or hundreds of shares of securities; you can buy and sell one or multiple shares of an ETF during stock market hours. This lets you invest money in a variety of companies or industries through buying shares in one single security—the ETF. It’s a way to simply and quickly build a diversified portfolio of investments.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Municipal Bond ETFs Are Turning Heads

Fixed income investors are jumping into municipal bond exchange traded funds to capitalize on the nifty investment tool’s easy use and low costs. Muni ETFs held $80 billion in assets under management as of the end of the third quarter, compared to some $50 billion two years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports. Looking ahead, Citigroup predicts that muni ETFs will accumulate $125 billion by December of 2022.
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Making Frenemies with Custom Indexing

ETFs have made exposure to broad-based benchmarks like the S&P 500, Russell 2000 or Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index dirt cheap. But more and more managers see an opportunity to attack the flaws of mass-market passive investing by gobbling up direct index technology. JPMorgan Asset Management, Vanguard, Franklin Templeton and...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Commodity ETFs to Hedge against Inflation

(1:00) - Should Investors Begin To Worry About Inflation?. (6:30) - How Can You Protect Your Portfolio From Incoming Inflation?. (11:00) - Oil and Natural Gas Expectations Heading Into 2022. (18:10) - Why Is Gold Continuing To Underperform?. (25:20) - Understanding The Reason Platinum Is On The Decline. (30:20) -...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the ETF of the Week: ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. The ARK Transparency ETF seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the Transparency IndexTM (TRANSPCY), designed to track the stock price movements of the 100 most transparent companies in the world.
STOCKS
Axios

The rise of legal insider trading

Insider trading — the legal kind — hit new highs in 2021, and the SEC wants to make sure it isn't being abused. Why it matters: Big-dollar insider stock sales are increasingly common, with no fewer than 82 different corporate insiders selling more than $100 million of stock in 2021. That's up from just 32 in 2019.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

QYLG: A Covered Call ETF With Growth

QYLG is an exchange traded fund that provides exposure to Nasdaq 100 constituents. The Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) has a compelling story to tell. The fund is constructed in line with the Nasdaq 100, utilizing a covered call strategy to convert tech growth into monthly income for investors. QYLG benefits from writing options over 50% of the portfolio leading to long-term growth in addition to current income.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

The Mather Group Adds $162M RIA

The Mather Group says it has acquired a Nashville, Tennessee-based registered investment advisor firm. The addition of Eugenias Advisory Group brings more than $162 million in assets under management to TMG, according to the firm. EAG’s five-person team, led by president and chief executive officer Velda Eugenias, is joining TMG...
NASHVILLE, TN
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

6 Best High-Dividend ETFs

Investors can use high-dividend ETFs to beat inflation. Low interest rates mean investors must find other routes to good returns. Interest rates are still far below pre-pandemic levels, leaving investors searching beyond bonds for other sources of steady income. With the Federal Reserve reiterating its federal funds rate target of 0% to 0.25% at its most-recent December meeting, interest rates will likely stay low for some time. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell changed his tone on inflation at the start of December, saying, "it's probably a good time to retire that word (transitory)." With U.S. inflation increasing to 6.8% over the previous year in November – the highest rate since 1982 – many investors wonder what they can do to protect their income-producing holdings. It's no secret that inflation eats into your earnings. Fortunately, there are a number of high-dividend exchange-traded funds out there that investors can use to continue building their wealth even in today's high-inflation environment. Here are six of the best high-dividend ETFs on the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

Three of the 65 Dividend Aristocrats are real estate investment trusts. Realty Income and Federal Realty are retail-based; Essex Property Trust owns multifamily properties. Their devotion to decades of annual dividend hikes bodes well for buy-and-hold investors. Dividend Aristocrats are a royal court of S&P 500 stocks that have raised...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Momentum Is on the Side of These Municipal Bond ETFs

Municipal bonds have been a steady bet in 2021 despite all the volatility, with certain exchange traded funds (ETFs) high on momentum according to their relative strength index (RSI). The RSI can be a helpful indicator to know if momentum is behind a certain ETF — the closer to a...
STOCKS

