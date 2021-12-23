ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Subaru STI E-RA electric concept heading to Tokyo Auto Salon with WRX STI Concept

By Adrian Padeanu Published by
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru will be taking the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon by storm next month with the unveiling of several sporty concepts. Chief of which will be the STI E-RA "for the carbon-neutral era," which tells us it will do without an internal combustion engine and embrace a purely electric powertrain. The showcar...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Toyota GR-Branded Concept Could Become The MR2 Of The Electric Era

One of the most interesting concept cars unveiled today by Toyota and Lexus is this yet-unnamed sportscar bearing the GR emblems. The two-seater will likely evolve into a production car in the coming years, making the case for an MR2 successor with a focus on driving dynamics. The first fully...
CARS
Carscoops

2008 Nissan Z Getting A 1970s 240Z Fairlady Throwback For The Tokyo Auto Salon

Two Nissan Automobile Colleges in Japan have joined forces to create a retro-inspired concept based on the 2008-2020 Nissan 370Z. Set to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the one-off model features an old school design that closely echoes the original Z car that was sold in Japan as the Nissan Fairlady Z and in other markets, as the Datsun 240Z, and then as the 260Z and 280Z. The students have named it the 340Z by combining the names and codenames of the original model (S30) and the 370Z (Z34).
CARS
Autoblog

Mitsubishi Electric EMirai xS Drive concept revealed ahead of CES 2022

Mitsubishi Electric is showing the latest version of its EMirai concept vehicles. The EMirai series has made recurring appearances at CES, showing off the company's — which is a separate entity from Mitsubishi Motors — latest driving technologies. The newest iteration, whose complete name is the EMirai xS Drive Concept, is scheduled for debut at CES 2022.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Sports EV Concept Previews Future Fun Electric Toyotas

Toyota unveiled the Sports EV concept, an athletic-looking electric sports car with mid-engined proportions. No specifications were given for the Sports EV concept, but given the instant torque from the electric powertrain, the concept should be fairly quick. There have previously been rumors of an electric MR2 revival, and the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Auto Salon#Tokyo Tokyo#Subaru Wrx#Vehicles#Wrx#Sti#Showcar#Ev#Tas#Jdm#Makuhari Messe#Brz
CNET

Toyota previews electric FJ Cruiser-like concept and Tacoma EV pickup

Despite showing early electrification leadership with its industry-defining hybrid models, Toyota has long been a notable EV skeptic. During a major Battery EV Strategies media briefing on Tuesday, the Japanese automaker showed ample signs it's changing its tune. The company previewed a broad portfolio of battery-powered concepts, including a pair of off-road-ready models: the Compact Cruiser EV and the Toyota Pickup EV. These two concepts are part of Toyota's pledge to launch 30 electric models globally by 2030.
CARS
AutoExpress

Toyota unveils 11 new electric car concepts

Toyota has unveiled 11 new all-electric concept vehicles previewing the brand’s future strategy when it comes to EVs. Announced by company CEO Akio Toyoda, the new concepts include four bZ-series models previewing more affordable production cars that will eventually sit alongside the previously announced bZ4X SUV in the firm’s line-up.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

First Drive: 2022 Subaru WRX

Subaru is billing the 2022 WRX as a “ground-up” makeover. At first blush, however, it might seem more evolutionary than revolutionary. The new design is based off the 2017 Viziv concept vehicle — but the overall look doesn’t stray far from the fourth-generation sedan. Nor does...
HOME & GARDEN
GTNationEd

Toyota And Lexus Reveal 15 New All-Electric Concepts For Future Production

Toyota’s conference on its future EV strategy was a surprising gold mine of new concept cars that illustrate Toyota’s future in the all-electric market. CEO Akio Toyoda was there to reveal not one, not even three, but fifteen new EVs of all different sizes and styles wielding both Toyota and Lexus badges. There was a large mix of vehicles that we’ll talk through in this article, including sports cars, SUVs, trucks, and more value-orientated hatchbacks. It’s safe to say, Toyota’s future is looking bright.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Gear Patrol

Is Mitsubushi Planning on Resurrecting Its Subaru WRX Fighter?

Mitsubishi killed off the Lancer Evolution — its rally-bred sporty sedan revival to the Subaru WRX — back in 2015, even though it was one of the best value sports cars on the market. Since then, enthusiasts and Mitsubishi shareholders have been clamoring for its return. There's no evidence yet that Mitsubishi will heed their call...but the brand is planning an exciting reveal for the upcoming Tokyo Motor Salon in January.
CARS
AutoExpress

Nissan Newbird concept blends classic Bluebird body and Leaf electric motor

Nissan has unveiled a new concept EV, based on the old Bluebird liftback. It’s called the “Newbird,” and it was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the brand’s Sunderland plant. The Bluebird was the first car to roll off the factory’s production lines back in...
CARS
yankodesign.com

2022 Subaru WRX Review

Few car names invoke as much passion, awe, and anticipation as the WRX. Just say those three letters and car nuts everywhere get sweaty palms as they know you’re talking about the road-going version of Subaru’s legendary World Rally Championship winning all-wheel-drive turbo. And for 2022, a radical new version will land in showrooms keeping that legacy alive.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

In 2014, Subaru separated its legendary rally-related WRX performance trim for the Subaru Impreza Sedan into its own model. The WRX has been based on the Impreza platform since 2002, but with a specially tuned engine, upgraded suspension, and changes to the bodywork. For 2022, though, Subaru is introducing a second generation of the standalone all-wheel-drive performance sedan that moves onto the Subaru Global Platform and separates itself further from the Impreza. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine making 271 horsepower to power all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT that the automaker calls Subaru Performance Transmission. Subaru has gone nuts for the rest of the car to bring a tighter, wider, more aggressive-looking, and even more dynamically talented driver's car to the road while keeping an eye on practicality and utility. We got behind the wheel to see if the Japanese automaker has succeeded.
CARS
motor1.com

Nissan Caravan Mountain Base Concept debuts as adventure-ready van

Nissan has a bevy of customised vehicles ready for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, like a one-off, retro-inspired example of the new Z. The lineup also includes two Caravan van concepts for people who enjoy the outdoors. The Caravan Mountain Base Concept is ready to support an adventure. The front...
CARS
Autoblog

VeilSide Toyota Supra headed to 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

Manufacturers like Nissan and Subaru will have interesting things at the 2022 Toyota Auto Salon, but so will a cavalcade of aftermarket companies. A notable one is VeilSide, the Japanese tuning company founded and still run by Hironao Yokomaku and was probably made globally famous by the Fast & Furious franchise. But the operation has been around much longer and won its first show award at the 1991 Tokyo Auto Salon, a decade before The Fast and the Furious began teaching us about the importance of family. Carscoops reports that Yokomaku is working on a new Toyota Supra body kit for next month's salon, images of which prove that the CEO hasn't lost his obsession with everything over-the-top.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z One-Off With Retro Cues Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon

Nissan unveiled the Z back in August for the US market, but it won't be until January 2022 when the Fairlady Z will put the steering wheel on the right side for the Japanese market. Arriving at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the RWD coupe will be shown in several configurations, plus a one-off concept car. Images of the special version have not been published, but we do know the modifications will serve as a "nod to the Z's heritage and fan enthusiasm."
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Still a Rally-Bred Riot

The Subaru WRX was one of my automotive white whales. It was a car I thirsted over in high school, one that helped stoke my lifelong automotive passion in its nascent years. But I had never had the opportunity to drive one. A move to NYC thwarted my plans to save for one post-college, and they've been hard to come by in media fleets since; after all, carmakers usually want journalists to drive what's new, and the last generation WRX launched back in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Subaru WRX Grows but Remains Young at Heart

In the tug of war between an all-SUV world and actual car-shaped cars, Subaru still has a few models holding the rope on the car side. There's the BRZ, which we loved enough to award it a 10Best award, and there's a redesigned WRX for 2022, too. In case your...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy