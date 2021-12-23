ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Addresses Ferran Torres Transfer Reports Amid Barcelona Agreement

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GNhZ_0dUSjK4J00

Ferran Torres signed for Manchester City in August 2020 for a reported €23 million, and has since gone on to score 16 goals and make 43 appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The 21-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances all season, having been sidelined since October after suffering a broken foot whilst on international duty for Spain.

On Wednesday, a series of reports from both Spain and England reported that the former Valencia forward was set for a return to La Liga in the new year.

The reports claimed Barcelona having come to an agreement with Manchester City to buy Torres in the upcoming January transfer window.

Various journalists and outlets have reported that City are set to earn an initial €55 million for Torres' departure, with an additional €10 million in add ons, according to reports by Lu Martin and Toni Juanmarti.

The incredibly reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed these reports, stating that Torres would sign a five-year contract with Barcelona, and that the Spanish heavyweights were 'preparing paperworks and contracts' for the forward.

Torres had signed a five-year contract upon his move to Manchester less than 18 months ago, but now looks set to sign for the Catalan club, who are looking for a new forward following Sergio Agüero's retirement due to a heart condition.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola responded to the rumours around the future of Ferran Torres.

"It's not done officially. I know they are negotiating, it's close, that's all. When the club announces, it's done." said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola was also asked if he was disappointed about Torres' desire to leave the club:

"Absolutely not, I would be happy. I said many times, if you are not happy, you have to leave. We are not a club like other teams when you want to leave the CEO and president say no."

"Another issue is the agreement with the clubs, it's not my business. If the club doesn't accept the offer, you have to stay, That's why players have marvelous agents, they negotiate through the media, the weapons they have to do the deals."

"It's not the case for Ferran. Everyone, if you want to leave because you're not happy here, you believe you'll be happy somewhere else, you have to go. If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment, I'm happy for him.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Ferran Torres
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, does not want to see that happen again but does think people could...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Pep Guardiola Addresses#La Liga#Spanish#Catalan
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Together With Manchester City" - Bayern Munich Star and Former Etihad Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Challengers for Champions League

Despite having dominated the English top-flight under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to break their European hoodoo as they are still searching for their first-ever Champions League title. After a series of disappointing premature exits in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition since 2017,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
367
Followers
3K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy