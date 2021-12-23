ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Stance on Serie A Striker Revealed Amid Erling Haaland and Harry Kane Links

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, Manchester City still prefer a move for the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane over a cheaper alternative such as Vlahovic, who could cost the club a fee in the region of €75 million in 2022.

Haaland has long been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium and though Kane failed to engineer a move to City in the summer, the England captain is still considered as a potential option to fill the void left down the middle following Aguero's departure.

It was mentioned previously that Manchester City were 'gathering more and more information' on Vlahovic ahead of the January transfer window, with Ferran Torres now set to join Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million (plus €10 million in add-ons).

Moreover, it had been suggested Manchester City could 'shower millions on the table' in they hunt for a top striker - which will be their primary position to strengthen in the summer transfer window, as per reports.

It remains to be seen if Fiorentina hold out till the summer for a larger fee with several elite sides across Europe interested in signing Vlahovic, who has less than two years left on his contract.

