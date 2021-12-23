San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) travel to meet the Tennessee Titans (9-5) for Thursday Night Football in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Titans odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The 49ers are coming off a convincing 31-13 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. San Francisco has scored 23 or more points in each of the past six games, while going 5-1 SU/ATS.

The Titans suffered a disappointing 19-13 loss at Pittsburgh in Week 15, and they’re now 1-3 SU/ATS across the past four outings while hitting the Under in three of the games. The offense is averaging just 14.8 PPG across the past four contests. However, they should be getting their top receiver, A.J. Brown, back from injury.

49ers at Titans odds, spread and lines

Money line: 49ers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Titans +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

49ers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Titans +135 (bet $100 to win $135) Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (+102) | Titans +3.5 (-125)

49ers -3.5 (+102) | Titans +3.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

49ers at Titans key injuries

49ers

RB Dre Greenlaw (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) questionable

(elbow) questionable S Jaquiski Tartt (ankle) questionable

Titans

RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable OT Taylor Lewan (back) questionable

49ers at Titans odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

49ers 24, Titans 21

The 49ERS (-170) are just slightly more than I care to wager on a money line team, but if you want to avoid laying the three and a hook, the price isn’t terribly out of line. The Titans (+135) are banged up, but they’re at home, and it’s going to be a close game.

The TITANS +3.5 (-125) are worth a look catching three and a hook at home. Tennessee has posted a 5-2 ATS mark in the past seven games as an underdog, and the Titans have won three straight games overall against NFC teams.

The slight lean is to OVER 43.5 (-117), but it’s going to be close. San Francisco has scored 23 or more points in five consecutive outings, but Tennessee has really struggled lately. The Titans have 20 or fewer points on offense in four straight, while allowing just 17.3 PPG across the past six.

