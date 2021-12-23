ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) travel to meet the Tennessee Titans (9-5) for Thursday Night Football in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Titans odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The 49ers are coming off a convincing 31-13 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. San Francisco has scored 23 or more points in each of the past six games, while going 5-1 SU/ATS.

The Titans suffered a disappointing 19-13 loss at Pittsburgh in Week 15, and they’re now 1-3 SU/ATS across the past four outings while hitting the Under in three of the games. The offense is averaging just 14.8 PPG across the past four contests. However, they should be getting their top receiver, A.J. Brown, back from injury.

49ers at Titans odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: 49ers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Titans +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (+102) | Titans +3.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

49ers at Titans key injuries

49ers

  • RB Dre Greenlaw (groin) questionable
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) questionable
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) questionable
  • S Jaquiski Tartt (ankle) questionable

Titans

  • RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle) questionable
  • WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable
  • OT Taylor Lewan (back) questionable

49ers at Titans odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

49ers 24, Titans 21

The 49ERS (-170) are just slightly more than I care to wager on a money line team, but if you want to avoid laying the three and a hook, the price isn’t terribly out of line. The Titans (+135) are banged up, but they’re at home, and it’s going to be a close game.

The TITANS +3.5 (-125) are worth a look catching three and a hook at home. Tennessee has posted a 5-2 ATS mark in the past seven games as an underdog, and the Titans have won three straight games overall against NFC teams.

The slight lean is to OVER 43.5 (-117), but it’s going to be close. San Francisco has scored 23 or more points in five consecutive outings, but Tennessee has really struggled lately. The Titans have 20 or fewer points on offense in four straight, while allowing just 17.3 PPG across the past six.

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
