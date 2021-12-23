ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has tentatively committed to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Russia doubled purchases of gas from Turkmenistan in 2021

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand. Ambassador Alexander Blokhin said Friday that Russia this year stands to import about 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas from Turkmenistan, nearly twice the amount imported in 2020. This year’s volumes were on par with the period before 2016 when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices. Moscow resumed the purchases of the Turkmen gas in 2019, but China has overtaken Russia as the top export customer. Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Belgium agrees to close controversial ageing nuclear reactors

The Belgian government has reached a deal to close seven ageing nuclear reactors by 2025. The reactors, housed at two plants in Doel and Tihange, have long been controversial. They have been shut down repeatedly for safety checks and have sparked fear in neighbouring countries. A compromise was reached after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

Iran explains blasts near nuclear plant

Iran has said that explosions above the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the early hours of Monday morning were related to an air defense drill, as the military launches war games across the country. Speaking to Iranian state media on Monday, the deputy governor of Bushehr province, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Plants#Sustainable Energy#Associated Press Brussels#Ap#Belgian#Greens
milwaukeesun.com

Closing French nuclear plants adds pressure to European power supply

Along with an ongoing natural gas shortage, Europe is also facing reduced nuclear power output in France, worsening the energy crisis. This week, France's EDF shut down two nuclear power plants after discovering a fault at one during routine maintenance. Nuclear power generates most electricity in France, which is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
wxxinews.org

Ownership change involving parent company for Ginna Nuclear Power Plant

There is a corporate change coming involving the ownership of the Ginna nuclear power plant in Wayne County. The change will not actually result in completely different ownership for Ginna, which is located in the Town of Ontario. Rather, it is part of the parent company Exelon’s decision to separate into two companies in the first quarter of next year.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
KEYT

NATO says its jets scrambled 290 times due to Russian planes

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says its fighter jets were scrambled hundreds of times this year to intercept aircraft flying too close to its borders. Most of them were Russian planes, often on flights in northwest Europe. It said Tuesday that around 80% of some 370 mission in 2021 were flown in response to Russian aircraft. That amounts to 290 flights. Most intercepts took place in the Baltic region around Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, where the organization has an air-policing mission. The 30-country military organization said that “generally, intercepts occurred without incident as NATO planes take off to identify the approaching aircraft and escort it out of the area. Very few intercepted flights entered allied airspace.”
MILITARY
US News and World Report

How Venezuela Pulled Its Oil Production Out of a Tailspin

(Reuters) - Venezuela this year almost doubled its oil production from last year's decades-low as its state-owned company struck deals that let it pump and process more extra heavy crude into exportable grades. The surprising reversal began as state-run Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, won help from small drilling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top 10 extreme climate events of 2021 cost world more than $170bn, report says

The ten most devastating climate events of 2021, including hurricanes in the US, China, and India as well as floods in Australia, Europe and Canada, caused more than $170bn of financial devastation across the world, according to a new report. The analysis from the charity Christian Aid assessed the financial toll of ten extreme events that each caused more than $1.5 bn worth damages.Hurricane Ida, which struck the US late in August, topped the list at $65bn, and the floods in Europe came second at $43bn. The Texas winter storm in February cost the US more than $23bn, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. - 'Dependent' - "We've known for several years that the end of crude oil ... is near," said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY. "But is the world ready to live without oil?
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy