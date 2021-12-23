Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

The ten most devastating climate events of 2021, including hurricanes in the US, China, and India as well as floods in Australia, Europe and Canada, caused more than $170bn of financial devastation across the world, according to a new report. The analysis from the charity Christian Aid assessed the financial toll of ten extreme events that each caused more than $1.5 bn worth damages.Hurricane Ida, which struck the US late in August, topped the list at $65bn, and the floods in Europe came second at $43bn. The Texas winter storm in February cost the US more than $23bn, according to...
