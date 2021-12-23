ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for NY 'Nurses For Our Future' Scholarship

By Jared Esposito
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WENY) -- Aspiring nurses are getting some assistance in the Empire State with the help of a new scholarship. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of the application period for the...

www.weny.com

