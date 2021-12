The pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and adolescents, how can we help?. The emotional effects on adults of the Covid-19 pandemic (anxiety, depression, irritability) are well known. Researchers have now started looking at the effects on children and teenagers as well. The bad news is that young people are experiencing significant psychological pain due to the pandemic. The good news is that there are proven interventions that can help them overcome their distress.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO