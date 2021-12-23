ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

By Cara Murez
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who struggle with severe asthma now have a new treatment to get some relief. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional. The...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

New implants approved for NHS to help get drug users off heroin

A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#New York City#Parasitic Worm#Clinical Trials#Healthday News#Tezepelumab Ekko Rrb#Lenox Hill Hospital#Mmr#Americans
foxsanantonio.com

FDA approves new eye drops that help you see up close

DALLAS - A new eye drop that can help you ditch your readers is about to hit the market. The FDA just approved Vuity eye drops.. They temporarily correct your vision so that you can see up close, without the use of readers for six to 10 hours. It's the...
DALLAS, TX
brumpost.com

FDA Approves the usage of Antiviral drugs to combat COVID-19

With the current situation of things on the global scale, the need for different means of combating the pandemic needs to be figured and one of the most recent is the authorization of a second at-home antiviral pill in order to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSF USA

MSF responds to FDA approval of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir

MSF responds to FDA approval of first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment. Although Merck has already signed deals with several manufacturers in India, and also recently announced a voluntary license agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), these deals don't do enough to ensure that affordable versions of this medicine will be available for everyone who needs it, everywhere. These deals exclude people in some middle-income countries, such as Brazil, China, and Turkey. Restricting the breadth of generic manufacturing and supply of this medicine will significantly limit global access to the world’s first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, said the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
WRAL

FDA approves first injectable HIV drug

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Dec. 20, the FDA approved a new drug called Apretude. It is used as pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) against HIV and, as a long-acting injectable medication, is the first of its kind.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

FDA OKs First-in-Class Biologic for Severe Asthma

The FDA approved the only biologic for severe asthma without any phenotype or biomarker limitations, manufacturers AstraZeneca and Amgen announced Friday. The first-in-class biologic tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for patients ages 12 and older with severe asthma. It is not intended for acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

The Psychedelic Drugs Currently Under Investigation for Potential FDA Approval

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses which psychedelic drugs are currently under investigation for potential FDA approval. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application for Vasopressin

Company is the first to file an ANDA referencing Vasostrict, which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020. The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application from Eagle Pharmaceuticals for vasopressin, a generic alternative to Vasostrict.1. “We expect vasopressin to be a significant addition to our hospital...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfornow.com

NE Will Have To Wait For Ample Supply Of New COVID Drug Approved By FDA

(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2021) The FDA on Wednesday put its stamp of approval on an oral antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19. Paxlovid, which was developed by Pfizer, is meant to be taken after people are diagnosed with COVID-19 – but before they’re sick enough to be hospitalized, the company says. Test results provided by Pfizer indicate Paxlovid cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.
NEBRASKA STATE
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Eli Lilly’s Cheaper Insulin Drug Is Second to Win FDA Approval

Americans living with diabetes have yet another option for insulin treatment after the Food and Drug Administration approved a second lower-cost product that acts nearly identical to the biologic drug. The FDA on Monday gave the green light to. Eli Lilly & Co.’s. biosimilar Rezvoglar as part of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thechronicle-news.com

New Drug a Good Treatment Option for Severe Asthma in Kids

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of children with moderate-to-severe asthma may have a much-needed treatment option: A new trial finds that an injected monoclonal antibody drug called dupilumab significantly reduces a child's odds of serious asthma attacks and improves lung function. “We were not surprised, because dupilumab...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy