It's Beginning To Warm Up For Christmas

TODAY: Southerly winds are dominating across the Tri-State once again on this Thursday. If you like the milder air, you're in luck! The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will help propel temperatures back into the mid 50s under partly sunny skies. The unseasonably warm...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not necessarily the amount of precipitation, but the type that may cause issues Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Potter County in northern Pennsylvania. The advisory for all other counties has been allowed to expire as temperatures finally warmed just enough to allow for any wintry mix to transition to rain Monday evening.
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
Warm temperatures and rain in the middle of the week is in the forecast for the rest of the year.
WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Waking up Monday morning it is mild and humid. A few areas of patchy fog have developed, but it’s not causing…
ROCKFORD — It was so warm this past Christmas that children could play with new toys outside, families could fire up the grill and bundling up was unnecessary.
It was one of the warmest Christmases in Rockford of all time.
...
We missed out by hitting the record high temperature again today. We made it up to 72 degrees, and the record was 73 degrees back in 2008. Clouds moved in the afternoon and as the cold front pushed through, a line of showers and thunder showers moved across Western Kentucky.
We missed out by hitting the record high temperature again today. We made it up to 72 degrees, and the record was 73 degrees back in 2008. Clouds moved in the afternoon and as the cold front pushed through, a line of showers and thunder showers moved across Western Kentucky.
We missed out by hitting the record high temperature again today. We made it up to 72 degrees, and the record was 73 degrees back in 2008. Clouds moved in the afternoon and as the cold front pushed through, a line of showers and thunder showers moved across Western Kentucky.
Comments / 0