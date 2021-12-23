ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Microbot Medical (MBOT) Granted Third Patent for the LIBERTY Robotic System in the US

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a...

www.streetinsider.com

ptproductsonline.com

Helius Medical Technologies Inc Receives US Patent for Wireless PoNS

Helius Medical Technologies Inc announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 11,197,994, which is directed to systems for providing non-invasive neurorehabilitation of a patient. The patent is similar in scope to prior Helius patents for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device but expressly...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna Delays Bid for Covid Shot Patent Disputed by NIH (3)

Moderna Inc. said it has delayed efforts to obtain a patent on its Covid vaccine that’s in dispute with the U.S. government over who should be listed as inventors, allowing more time for negotiations. The. National Institutes of Health. objected to Moderna listing only company scientists, and not those...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Appoints Dr Doga Demirel to its Surgical Robotic System Team

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Doga Demirel, a leading expert in computer science, particularly as it applies to surgical procedures ranging from airways through the minimization of invasive procedures for joints and bones, to pancreatic cancer, as Senior Design Scientist to join the AVRA team and assist in the development of its advanced surgical robotic system.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microbot's stock rockets on heavy volume after collaboration pact with Stryker on robotic procedural kits

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT, -8.72% rocketed 67.3% toward a nine-month high on heavy volume in premarket trading Monday, after the pre-clinical medical device company announced an agreement with Stryker Corp. SYK,. -0.02%. to develop the first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures. Trading volume...
ELECTRONICS
North Cook News

What patent granted in Wheeling in October took the longest?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in October in Wheeling was 384 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Shaun Passley for a drone. It was filed on Sept. 16, 2020 before being approved on Oct. 5.
WHEELING, IL
investorideas.com

Technology Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) Granted Patents (IP - Intellectual Property) Update

SANTA MONICA, CA - December 28, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), disclosed about its filing of patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). In order to assist its followers, GBT released partial IP's update, which under one release encompass all five patents granted. The company's IP include more innovative pending patents, and intends to file more technological advancements patents during 2022.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Adopts Poison Pill Following JANA Stake

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan. The Mercury Board unanimously adopted the Rights Plan to protect the investment of shareholders...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Sarcos Technology And Robotics (STRC) Names Kiva Allgood As CEO

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp (NASDAQ: STRC) has announced a few management changes. These are the details. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) — a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety — announced Ben Wolff, current chairman and chief executive officer, has been named executive chairman and will pass the roles of president and chief executive officer to Kiva Allgood, an experienced technology executive with public company experience leading global business units effective immediately.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Announces CFO Resignation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On December 13, 2021, Ori Gon, the Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Company, effective March 12, 2022. Mr. Gon’s resignation is to pursue another career opportunity and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies) or practices. Mr. Gon will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer until March 12, 2022. The Company has commenced a search process to identify Mr. Gon’s successor. The Company and its Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Gon for his strategic leadership and contributions to the Company’s growth over the years.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Siemens Healthineers To Include Mentice VIST Simulators With Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic PCI System (CorPath GRX) In China

Mentice and Siemens Healthineers China announce that Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulators will be included with the sale of every Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system (CorPath GRX) in China on an initial 3-year agreement, starting 2022. Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

Bell Copper Settles Golden Gryphon Liability

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the litigation between Golden Gryphon U.S.A., Inc. ("Golden Gryphon") and the Company before the British Columbia Supreme Court, which had been commenced by Golden Gryphon on July 31, 2009.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports Successful Conclusion of Patent Examination Procedure for Patent Application Entitled, 'Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis'

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Swiss Patent Office IPI has announced that it expects to conclude the patent application procedure by January 24, 2022 and to issue the patent entitled, "Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis," as applied for by Relief's subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, in 2020. The patent will be formally issued, at the earliest, one month after the conclusion of the patent examination procedure.
INDUSTRY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS

