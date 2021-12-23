Microbot Medical (MBOT) Granted Third Patent for the LIBERTY Robotic System in the US

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On December 13, 2021, Ori Gon, the Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Company, effective March 12, 2022. Mr. Gon’s resignation is to pursue another career opportunity and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies) or practices. Mr. Gon will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer until March 12, 2022. The Company has commenced a search process to identify Mr. Gon’s successor. The Company and its Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Gon for his strategic leadership and contributions to the Company’s growth over the years.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO