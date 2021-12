If you know anyone who works at a hospital, you probably already know what terrible season this has been for health care workers. Between rising cases of COVID-19 and the normal spike in seasonal illnesses like the flu, many Michigan hospitals are in crisis mode. Emergency rooms and intensive care units are packed with patients who need ventilators and oxygen tanks. Surgeries are being postponed and hospitals are shifting staff from other departments to help handle the load.

