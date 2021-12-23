ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

By Cara Murez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who struggle with severe asthma now have a new treatment to get some relief. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional. The...

