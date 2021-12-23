ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Open: Trade Positioning Ahead of Reports

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe livestock complex was able to rally at a time when markets can generally be lethargic. However, feeling the Christmas spirit, traders bought into the market. This strength right in front of two major reports was a sight to behold. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $196.11 +$0.38*. Hogs:...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Up on Higher Commodities

Cotton finished markedly higher Monday, influenced by outside spiking markets. The Dow Jones, energies, metals and the grains were all collectively higher Monday, as end-of-the-year squaring and padding of old positions unfolded among traders. Monday afternoon, the CFTC will issue its commitment of traders update. As 2022 approaches, it is...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soy Complex Surge on South American Dryness

In a continuation of the recent rally, soybeans and meal led markets higher as traders added weather premium. Weekend heat and dryness in both southern Brazil and Argentina — and forecasts for more of the same — set the stage for a post-Christmas rally. Wheat bucked the bullish trend, retreating from early strong values.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Round Out Week Higher

The livestock complex closed with gains in the cattle contracts, but with minor losses in the lean hog contracts before heading into the long Christmas weekend. The lean hog contracts saw some push back as the day neared it’s close, but both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts closed fully higher. The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report was found to be bullish, and the Cattle on Feed report was neutral.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Cattle#Dtn#Restaurant#Packers#Covid#The Cattle On Feed
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Not Seeing Much Movement

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher, beans are narrowly mixed and wheat is narrowly mixed. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade holding the upper end of the range heading toward the Christmas break. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year. Basis has shown signs of softness short term with fall field nearly wrapped up and a quieter export wire in recent days.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Prices Rise, but at Slower Rate

Retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the second week of December 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. There are signs, however, that the climb may be slowing somewhat. Only three of the eight major fertilizers showed a significant move higher; DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Rally Heading into Afternoon

Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts are mostly rallying, and that’s helped spark a little generosity from packers in this week’s cash cattle market. Packers are getting more aggressive in their quest for cattle and have bumped their bids by $1 in some regions. Heading into Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Robust Demand Fuels Higher Cash Prices

Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market prepares for the latest export data as well as for the newest Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. What a day it was for the livestock complex! Heading into the week, we all thought that the week’s trade would be mundane and boring, given that the holiday slug was putting a damper on things. Thankfully, the robust demand in the market helped fuel higher cash prices for both cattle and hogs and the contracts closed higher too.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Another Banner Session

The cotton market posted yet another banner session Wednesday, as it followed many other financial and commodities markets higher. Traders liked the fact the Biden administration said Tuesday that it would not propose any sort of forced lockdowns to stem the omicron COVID-19 variant, and thus some selling pressure was alleviated.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Generally Higher

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Dow Follow-Through

Still taking its cue from the financial markets, which are higher Wednesday morning, cotton is moving up. Tuesday saw a huge recovery for the cotton market, which in fact nearly resulted in spot March hitting limit-up. However, producer fixation selling, as well as speculative profit-taking, pruned prices back. Nonetheless, the market enjoyed a higher settlement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Enjoying Green Trade

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 17 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 2 cents to 19 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Tuesday with firmer spread action as we continue to chop along right at the fall highs, with spillover support from soybeans and wheat. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade into the new year as driving slows seasonally.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Traders Bounce Contracts Higher

Traders saved Tuesday’s livestock complex as the entire market closed higher. Traders dove into the livestock complex as the day’s hero, as Monday, the livestock complex was hurting to find any substantial support. It was surprising to see Tuesday’s cash hog market jump up as aggressively as it did, but that could be problematic for the latter half of the week as packers could let the market trade without needing any more hogs.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed, Weak Overnight Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Subject to Holiday Daze

It was a slow day for the livestock complex, as the contracts opened to a marketplace that’s more excited about Christmas than it is about actually trading. It was a lower-trading day for all the livestock contracts, as the marketplace didn’t see much interest from traders and the cash markets were unsupported. Even though it’s a holiday-shortened week, there will be a USDA Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report released on Thursday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybean Meal, Winter Wheat Survive Bearish Trade

On a day when concerns about the spread of coronavirus sent nearly the entire commodity board lower, higher closes were posted for March contracts of soybeans, soybean meal, KC wheat and Chicago wheat. Cash soybean meal continues to find bullish end-user demand, while winter wheats are being helped by low winter supplies and a dry forecast for the southwestern U.S. Plains.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Livestock Check-in Ahead of Christmas

After an impressive rally from September to new contract highs in late November, live cattle futures have retraced almost exactly 50% of the previous rally effort. The February contract has now entered somewhat of a "no-man's land" as the proximity to contract highs and major fall lows are now equidistant. That said, trends are still solidly down on most applicable time scales with downward momentum showing no signs of abating after last week's trade. To give more confidence about price finding support, we would want to see a bullish divergence from price around either the 50% retracement level or the 61.8% retracement down at $134.419. Spot prices slipped below the 50-day moving average on Friday while the 100-day was held on both Thursday and Friday. The 200-day moving average rests down at $134.05. We could envision price becoming sticky around the 50- and 100-day moving averages, allowing time for momentum indicators to find a bottom and turn higher. These issues considered, a bearish policy remains advised in February live cattle with the acknowledgement we could be very close to price finding an interim bottom.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy