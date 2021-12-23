DTN Livestock Open: Trade Positioning Ahead of Reports

After an impressive rally from September to new contract highs in late November, live cattle futures have retraced almost exactly 50% of the previous rally effort. The February contract has now entered somewhat of a "no-man's land" as the proximity to contract highs and major fall lows are now equidistant. That said, trends are still solidly down on most applicable time scales with downward momentum showing no signs of abating after last week's trade. To give more confidence about price finding support, we would want to see a bullish divergence from price around either the 50% retracement level or the 61.8% retracement down at $134.419. Spot prices slipped below the 50-day moving average on Friday while the 100-day was held on both Thursday and Friday. The 200-day moving average rests down at $134.05. We could envision price becoming sticky around the 50- and 100-day moving averages, allowing time for momentum indicators to find a bottom and turn higher. These issues considered, a bearish policy remains advised in February live cattle with the acknowledgement we could be very close to price finding an interim bottom.

