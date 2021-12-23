Thought Leader Ed Currie gives his 2022 Market Outlook forecast

The silver markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as the $22.60 level continues to be a bit too much to overcome. That being said, I think the biggest problem that the silver market has right now is that it simply rallied too quickly. In other words, we probably need to take some type of break in order to build up enough momentum to try to go higher, assuming that is what we ultimately end up doing.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO