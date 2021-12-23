ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thought Leader Ed Currie gives his 2022 Market Outlook forecast

wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to a close, Ed Currie is back on our Thought...

wgnradio.com

dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Markets Give Up Early Gains to End Week

The silver markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as the $22.60 level continues to be a bit too much to overcome. That being said, I think the biggest problem that the silver market has right now is that it simply rallied too quickly. In other words, we probably need to take some type of break in order to build up enough momentum to try to go higher, assuming that is what we ultimately end up doing.
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Bouncing Back: JPMorgan Chase’s Al Brooks Gives His 2022 CRE Outlook

Despite setbacks during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 commercial real estate outlook is positive. Although there were some surprises and overly negative forecasts surrounding retail and office, industrial continues to perform well and — overall — the future of multifamily looks bright, with a couple notable exceptions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

American Tower leases cell towers to telecommunications companies. Autodesk is a software company that serves infrastructure companies. One of the biggest political news stories in the United States this year was the passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The huge spending plan will allocate $550 billion over the next five years to help fix some of America's aging infrastructure and provide a tailwind for new industries like renewable energy and 5G. With a steady stream of government spending coming down the line, plenty of stocks will benefit from an increase in infrastructure investment around the country.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Innovation and economic growth should drive these stocks higher. An EV maker is set to hit records with deliveries. The telehealth giant is creating a digital health empire. Since the Great Recession officially ended in 2009, growth stocks have been the driving force on Wall Street. Low lending rates, massive government spending, and the Federal Reserve providing an abundant pool of cheap capital have incentivized businesses to hire, innovate, and acquire other companies.
STOCKS

