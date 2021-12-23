ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Electronic tagging of migrants under consideration to deter Channel crossings

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrants who arrive in the UK in small boats could be electronically tagged to deter people from making dangerous Channel crossings. Home Office officials are drawing up plans to tag migrants in a similar way to those released from police custody with bail conditions. It is thought that tagging...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Refugees: 'Racist events' stopped resettlement of refugees in NI

A government scheme to resettle refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Northern Ireland was cancelled after what the Home Office described as "racist events" in Belfast. BBC News NI understands the Home Office had concerns after racist attacks on the Roma community in 2009. The Congolese refugees were...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

More than half of Afghans left behind after working with UK forces still trapped and ‘fearing for their lives’

More than half of Afghans who were left behind after being promised sanctuary in the UK for working with British forces are still stuck in the country four months on, with many living in fear for their lives, it has emerged.UK ministers have been accused of trying to “move on” from commitments they made to relocate interpreters and other local staff who assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the government and military fell to the Taliban in August.Thousands of Afghans are said to be living in fear of death in the country despite being eligible for resettlement in the UK...
WORLD
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Illegal Migration#Criminal Gangs#Uk#Channel#Home Office#Conservative#French#The Sun
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS — (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Court of Appeal finds Channel boat crossings by asylum seekers not illegal as convictions quashed

Asylum seekers who are intercepted while crossing the English Channel in small boats have not broken the law, the Court of Appeal has found.Judges quashed the convictions of three men who were wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” for steering dinghies, after finding they had not committed the offence. A fourth man who appealed against his conviction will face a retrial, and at least seven other convictions and two pending trials are under consideration.A ruling delivered on Tuesday said the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nearly 70 people cross English Channel on Christmas Day

Nearly 70 people attempting to cross the English Channel were brought to shore in Kent on Christmas Day.Shortly before 1.30am on Saturday, Border Force workers took a group of 67 people to Dover, in Kent, after an incident involving two small boats. The group were huddled in white blankets and were seen wearing blue surgical masks as they came to shore. French authorities also intercepted another boat on the same day, although the number of people on the third is unknown. Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Office triggered unlawful prosecutions by hunting down asylum seekers who steered Channel boats

The Home Office triggered a wave of unlawful prosecutions that the UN Refugee Agency said should never have happened, after deciding to target asylum seekers who steer Channel boats, it can be revealed.An investigation by The Independent has found that the department asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) “what more can be done” as the number of crossings rose in 2019, and then dramatically shifted its tactics. The following month, the Home Office contracted a drone company to start filming asylum seekers in dinghies crossing from France.Immigration Enforcement then presented footage of “pilots” to the CPS for assisting unlawful immigration...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy