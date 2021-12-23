ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New book ‘The Modern Prometheus’ by historian Procopius Canning ravages cancel culture using ancient philosophy

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBURNE, Nova Scotia /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Philosopher and historian Procopius Canning announces the release of “The Modern Prometheus: Why the 21st Century Intellectual Must Be Fearless to Succeed” (ISBN 979-8735137177). In this book, Canning, writing as an exiled fugitive 300 years from today, combines science fiction with established...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Treble

Ronald Light Examines “Pedal Culture” in New Book

Heads up, pedal junkies – Backbeat Books has just released a new book by Ronald Light that will pique your interest. Pedal Culture: Guitar Effects Pedals as Cultural Artifacts is described as a themed exploration of stompboxes that originated from a 2017 design exhibition by the author. “An anthropological...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Skanner News

When Culture Was Cancelled: A New Play Brings the Past Forward

 In 1950, the publication Red Channels blacklisted 151 of the most talented performing artists, writers, musicians, producers, directors and thinkers in America. Careers and lives were ruined and lost. Forty-one of those blacklisted were women. Five were women of color. Several listed on Red Channels were gay. A good number were Jewish. All were considered free-thinkers and made out to be enemies of the state. We know many of these names. We should know many more.
PORTLAND, OR
dallassun.com

Romanians take "immersive journey" in Chinese culture via new books

BUCHAREST, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- An "immersive journey" into Chinese culture took place in Bucharest on Monday, through the launch of the "Discover China" series of books. "Off the Wall -- How we fell for China" by William N. Brown, and some other books have been published in Romanian by Corint Publishing House and the Foreign Language Press in Beijing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Socrates
Person
Einstein
Person
Mary Wollstonecraft
Riverside Press Enterprise

The problem with cancel culture is the lack of forgiveness

The idea of cancel culture has become an ingrained practice in American society over the past few years. Cancel culture includes the act of excluding someone from a community, often publicly, due to perceived wrongdoing. We have seen not just prominent figures be targeted by this ideology but everyday Americans.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Cancel culture corrupts society

Imagine if one day the whole world decided to turn its back on you and your identity was suddenly defined by an action you did rather than the person you truly are. It’s a scary thought, but it’s unfortunately a real thing that happens in our society today; it’s called cancel culture.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prometheus#Social Philosophy#Shelburne#Ce
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

25 Ancient Civilizations Destroyed by Natural Disasters

Every year, cities around the world are devastated by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Although modern technology has given us earthquake-proof buildings, urban flood planning, and radar that can predict the path of dangerous storms, severe damage still occurs as a result of these natural forces. And such extreme events are becoming […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
Daily Mail

Copper 'slave badge' used to identify enslaved people in Charleston who were hired out to temporary owners in 1835, Egypt's Golden City and oldest human footprints in North America are among world’s top ten archaeological discoveries for 2021

A small slave badge engraved with the year ‘1853’ that was discovered in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this year is one of Archaeology Magazine’s top 10 discoveries in 2021. The square, copper item served as a permit, allowing the servant to work in the city and away...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
desiretoinspire.net

Ancient modern

A modern villa in Florida filled with antique materials and collected objects. The villa is frequently used for large events and gatherings and our goal was to create an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a refined yet relaxed aesthetic, a place where one would be equally as comfortable in a gown as barefoot. I love the natural colour palette, casual and somewhat tropical vibe. I’d love to do something like this in a hacienda in Mexico 🙂 Architect: John Lamb with all Interior Architecture by Lauren Liess & Co, Builder: Adam Baker.
HOME & GARDEN
philosophersmag.com

Justifying Cancel Culture

Jeremy Stangroom casts a critical eye over some of the justifications offered for cancel culture. Let’s, for the sake of argument, take “cancellation” to involve the attempt to deprive a person of the ability to make a political and cultural difference through their words and actions. This might be achieved variously by pressurising a university to withdraw an invitation to give a talk at a prestigious event (no-platforming); or persuading a publisher to cancel a book contract; or lobbying a social media company to terminate an account; or getting a potential employer to withdraw a job offer; or persuading a current employer to terminate a position of employment. The idea of cancellation is to neuter the target, to strip them of their ability to bring about certain kinds of perlocutionary effect – informing, influencing, persuading, inciting, and so on. If cancellation also functions as punishment, then so much the better. Not all cancellations are successful, of course, and some go spectacularly wrong, but for our purposes, it is the attempt that counts.
EDUCATION
townandcountrymag.com

How the Ancient Art of Making Tea Became Modern Self-Care

Though its skyscrapers get all the attention, New York City is a jewel box of hidden treasures. On a quiet stretch of East 69th Street, a tidy double carriage house contains a sanctuary that, perhaps by design, remains a secret to most Upper East Siders even after 40 years. The...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy