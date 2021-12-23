ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When Gums Aren't Healthy, Mind and Body May Follow

By Steven Reinberg
Chanute Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gum disease isn't just a threat to your teeth. It also increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, mental woes and more, British researchers report. "The study reinforces the importance of prevention, early identification and treatment of periodontal disease, and the need...

Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

How to Naturally Reduce Inflammation and Feel Healthier

Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury and infection, but when it goes beyond the right amount, it can cause damage to the body and even lead to certain diseases. Inflammation alters the function of different organs in the body and causes several problems that are common in most people such as weight gain, joint pain, headaches, skin disorders and more. But you can reverse inflammation with some measures. If you want to know how to reverse inflammation naturally, here’s what you need to do:
HEALTH
Chanute Tribune

Could a High-Fiber Diet Help Boost Cancer Survival?

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People undergoing immune-boosting therapy for advanced melanoma may respond better if they eat a high-fiber diet, a new study hints. Researchers said much more study is needed, but their initial findings -- in both melanoma patients and lab mice -- suggest that fiber-rich foods may help via their effects on gut bacteria.
CANCER
asapland.com

Which Of The Following Fats Predominates in The Diet And The Body?

Answer:- (B), polyunsaturated fats predominate in the diet and body. The fact that there are three choices may confuse. In addition, many students find it challenging to decide between (A) and (C) since both are listed before option (D). A good strategy is not to look at all four answers...
FITNESS
asapland.com

Stomach Ulcer Symptoms

There are a variety of stomach ulcer symptoms, which can vary from person to person. Common symptoms include:. In some cases, people with stomach ulcers may also experience changes in their bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation. Additionally, if the ulcer is bleeding, signs of blood in the stool or vomit may be present. Occasionally, people with stomach ulcers may also have a fever.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

Eat These 12 Foods High in Omega-3 Fats for a Healthy Body

Omega-3 fatty acids often called omega-3 fats, or simply “omega-3’s,” are a type of polyunsaturated fats demonstrated to have numerous health benefits such as reducing inflammation, lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, supporting the beneficial bacteria residing in your gut microbiome, and improving brain function and preventing mental decline. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats, which means they must be consumed through the diet since the body cannot manufacture them internally.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
Mic

This is what happens to your body and mind when you quit weed

Liz Benton recently quit weed after smoking it at least once a day for seven years — and the first week was especially brutal. Within two days of quitting, she experienced a panic attack. She struggled to fall asleep, and when she did, she’d have horrifying nightmares, or wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat.
HEALTH
foodmatters.com

Easy Healthy Meals for When Your Motivation is Low

Those nights where you just want to curl into bed… Where you want to ring up and order that classic takeaway order… Where dinner could easily just be hummus straight from the tub… I hear you. But I’ve found the best thing for me is to cook my way out of a slump (just nothing too complicated of course). These are the easiest healthy meals to make when your motivation is low (but they’re actually good for you).
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH

