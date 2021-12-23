Babygarten Preview

“O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR VICTORY? O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR STING?”. Christian reader, as you travel the narrow road that leads to eternal life there will be valleys that you must cross. They cannot be swept out of the way as if they do not exist and they cannot be suppressed in the conscience never to be thought of again. These valleys will be filled with suffering, grief, regret, heartache, temptations, sickness, and death. And though these valleys look differently in each of our lives, never-the-less they are real and seek to subdue the mind and move the emotions into a state of continual sorrow. It is at this moment one may in and of himself labor in his own might to climb out of the rocky crags of suffering just to find at the end of the strenuous efforts he was climbing a ladder of sand that only sank him deeper into a state of desperation. Oh the ravaging of sin and how it has brought death to every living thing. Death completely encompasses us in our daily walk and is a reminder of the frailty of human flesh, that is, it is like a vapor that appears for a little while and then it vanishes away. Though not in comparison with Job, one might cry as Job did, “My spirit is broken, my days are extinguished, The grave is ready for me.””My eyes have also grown dim because of grief, And all my members are as a shadow.”

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO