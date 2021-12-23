Joe Mixon Eyeing Bigger Things After First Pro Bowl Nod

CINCINNATI — Running back Joe Mixon was one of three Bengals players to be named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will be joined by rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

While Mixon was happy to be picked for the annual All-Star game, he has his eyes on a different bowl.

"Tremendous honor to be selected to my first Pro Bowl. Couldn’t have done it without the selfless work of the big Monsters up front," Mixon tweeted. "Plan is to miss the Pro Bowl because the Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl."

It may sound farfetched, but the Bengals are just two wins away from winning their first AFC North title since 2015. They can put a stranglehold on the division with a win over the Ravens on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals