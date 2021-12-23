Could Meditation Strengthen Your Immune System?

You may have read articles or seen products that claim to “boost” your immune system. But what does that mean — and is it even the right goal?. Contrary to popular belief, our bodies don’t have one singular immune system. The immune system is actually made up of many different organs, cells, and proteins that work together to keep infections at bay, says Cara Anselmo, a clinical dietitian nutritionist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. People receiving certain cancer treatments may have weakened immune systems, which means their bodies can’t properly fight off infection. But even for them, says Ms. Anselmo, the goal is not to rev the engine. It’s about keeping your immunity systems in balance, whether or not you have cancer. Supporting your body with healthy habits keeps your systems humming along. It’s especially important during the winter months, when germs are spreading indoors.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO