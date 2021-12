PCs might not be the newest entries in the gaming world, but the classics never go out of style: the format has been experiencing a boom in popularity in recent years. And it’s no wonder, since, as it turns out, the humble PC is not so humble after all: These machines are incredibly powerful and offer incredible advantages to at-home gamers. A desktop PC can play the latest and greatest games at stunning levels of fidelity. PC gaming platforms also offer the widest and most affordable selection of games. What’s more, gaming on a PC can be extremely comfortable and immersive thanks to dedicated peripherals like monitors, keyboards, mice, and headsets. As someone who has played games on a desktop PC for more than 20 years, it is my preferred gaming platform.

