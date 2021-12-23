ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Press: January 6 was just a dress rehearsal

Cover picture for the articleIf you were appalled by the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, don’t lull yourself to sleep thinking of it as “one and done.” The latest issue of the Atlantic warns that January 6 was just a warm-up for what’s to come. In its...

The Independent

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn't often use the word

President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely even uses the word "abortion" and when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark 1973 court ruling, that's not...
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
mediaite.com

Joe Rogan Predicts Michelle Obama Would Beat Trump In 2024: ‘If She Runs She Wins’

Podcaster Joe Rogan believes that if Former First Lady Michelle Obama decides to run for President in 2024, she will win. “Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in Harris,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about who he thinks the Democrats will run in 2024. “Harris comes back as the Vice President and Michelle Obama is the President. We get a double dose of diversity.”
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
The Independent

Republican election chief predicts party could win up to 70 House seats in midterms

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep Tom Emmer toldThe Hill he expects Republicans to win as many as 70 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.The Minnesota Republican’s words come as President Joe Biden’s numbers have tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic rages, inflation is on the rise and many Americans disapproved of his exit from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans died in a bomb attack at Kabul’s airport. “I've been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” he said and added that “in this environment, no...
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
