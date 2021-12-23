ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots-Bills Forecast In Foxboro: Wind Gusts Of 20 MPH Possible During Sunday’s Game

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO (CBS) — December 6th. Buffalo, NY. Patriots vs Bills. A game to remember for the win and a game to forget for the weather! After their last meeting earlier this month with 40 mph wind...

boston.cbslocal.com

