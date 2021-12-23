Patriots-Bills Forecast In Foxboro: Wind Gusts Of 20 MPH Possible During Sunday’s Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory until 1am Friday for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds on Thursday will gust 40 to 50mph. Today will be the warmest day of the workweek, but a stiffer wind will send gusts of 45-50mph across WNY even as temperatures make a run at a record high (record 64F in 1984). A cold front will arrive later in the day sparking off rain showers and taking temperatures back down to near 40F for Friday. The weekend will start with a wintry mix leaving some slushy snow across the northern counties of Niagara & Orleans on Saturday then some lake snows for the Southern Tier Saturday night into Sunday.

