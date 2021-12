If you are searching for a convenient way to carry your gear on your next adventure or keep it organized in your home. You may be interested in a new range of rugged plastic folding storage boxes designed and engineered by the team at Goodtimes. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $48 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO