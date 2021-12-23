Justice at the Heart of Climate Activism

I’ve often joked that the family that protests together, stays together. I started working as a Jewish human rights activist around the same time that I became a parent, and a quick trip through our family photos shows how often we’ve taken to the streets together. Whether it was the 2014 climate march in New York City, the 2017 Women’s March in DC, rallying in support of Black Lives Matter, participating in a solidarity vigil for immigrants on hunger strike outside of our county jail, or countless actions in support of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the fight for farmworker justice (leading my younger child Aliza, then 5, to complain during one particularly long march “But we did this last year!”), it’s just part of who we are and what we do.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO