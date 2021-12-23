ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Embarrassed!’: ‘We Got Our Ass Kicked,’ Says Washington’s Jonathan Allen

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

No excuses.

That’s the point of Jonathan Allen’s honest take on his Washington Football Team’s 27-17 loss to the Eagles, a game in which Washington earned an encouraging 10-0 early, and then …

“We got our ass kicked,” the standout defensive lineman said.

Allen clearly believes that under the COVID-influenced circumstances - the WFT had to play emergency QB Garrett Gilbert, who’s been with the club for three days - the defense was going to need to carry the day.

Allen and his mates failed to step up in that way.

“I don’t think we did anything well when you give up however many yards we did on the ground,” Allen said. “They were just the better team.”

What Does Washington's Playoff Path Look Like?

Several scenarios exist for Washington to reach the postseason

3 hours ago

Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Worrisome?

Gibson will be a critical factor for the WFT offense, even with QB Taylor Heinicke now coming off of the COVID list.

9 hours ago

Heinicke Returns, Washington Cuts QB

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

9 hours ago

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles QB, keyed a Philly rushing attack that could not be stopped. Hurts cashed in with two rushing touchdowns and one passing TD.

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards, including 131 to running back Miles Sanders, along with two Jalen Hurts rushing TDs from the QB spot, and allowed 519 total yards.

“In the NFL, you get paid to handle adversity. It is what it is,” Allen said as the WFT drops to 6-8 while allowing the Eagles to jump to 7-7 - enough to stay alive in the NFL playoff chase. “We can bitch and moan about COVID. Nobody cares. It really doesn’t matter. If we do our job, we win the game today.

We didn’t do our job and we got embarrassed.”

The Washington Football Team’s next job? On a very short week, it moves from the Tuesday road game to a Sunday night Week 16 road game at the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpTYs_0dUSKzzf00

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
Washington Post

Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen scuffle on the sideline as WFT gets embarrassed by the Cowboys, 56-14

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Daron Payne shook with rage, his cheeks puffing as he yelled expletives to himself and teammates attempted to calm him. The Dallas Cowboys had just scored their fourth touchdown — all in the game’s first 20 minutes — sparking a confrontation on the sideline as the Washington Football Team’s defensive line tried to untangle the mess on the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Washington

Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen Insist ‘All Good' Between Them After Scuffle

Payne, Allen insist 'all good' between them after scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national television audience on Sunday night, but the biggest moment from the club's Week 16 loss came on the sidelines. During...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Popculture

Washington Players Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne Fight on Sidelines During Game Against Cowboys

Two Washington Football Team defensive linemen — Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — got into a fight during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. NBC cameras spotted Allen and Payne fighting on the sidelines as the team was losing to their division rivals. Payne appeared to have stuck his fingers in Allen's face as the two were arguing. That led to Allen throwing a punch at Payne before the two were separated by teammates and staff. Washington would go on to lose the game 56-14.
NFL
Washington Times

‘Embarrassing:’ Washington’s drubbing by Dallas one of worst in franchise history

Sunday night’s loss may not have been the worst in Washington Football Team history. But it’s up there. “They embarrassed us,” fumed Brian Mitchell, the former Washington great-turned-NFL commentator who still bleeds Burgundy and Gold. Mitchell’s anger was part of an outpouring of disgust, disappointment and despair...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Kyle Allen#American Football#Eagles#Covid#Wft
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy