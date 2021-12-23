ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Intel apologises to China over Xinjiang products and labour directive

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4JXo_0dUSJR8s00
The Intel booth at the ChinaJoy conference in Shanghai in July. More than a quarter of the company’s revenues come from the Chinese market.

The US chipmaker Intel has apologised for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from Xinjiang, a province that human rights groups and governments including the US allege uses forced labour, after facing a backlash across China.

Intel, which derives more than a quarter of its $80bn (£60bn) in annual revenues from the Chinese market, apologised to the people of China and its local partners on Thursday for telling suppliers to avoid the region in accordance with restrictions imposed by “multiple governments”.

“We apologise for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public,” Intel said in a post on the social media site WeChat, hours after its annual letter to suppliers was made public, prompting fury across China. “To clarify, the paragraph about Xinjiang in the letter is only for expressing the original intention of compliance and legality, not its intention or position.”

The US and Amnesty International have accused China of widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang against the province’s majority Muslim Uyghur population, including forced labour, mass internment and torture, which Beijing denies.

Earlier this month, Intel published its annual letter to suppliers saying that it had been “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services” from Xinjiang. The letter, which is available in English and Chinese, went viral on Chinese social media this week.

The Global Times, a Beijing-backed nationalist tabloid, accused Intel of biting “the hand that feeds it” and said the move was “absurd”. “What we need to do is to make it increasingly expensive for companies to offend China so their losses outweigh their gains,” the newspaper said in an editorial.

The Chinese pop starWang Junkai posted on his official Weibo microblog that he would no longer serve as an Intel brand ambassador, adding that “national interests exceed everything”.

Multinational companies have come under pressure as they aim to comply with Xinjiang-related trade sanctions while continuing to operate in China, one of their biggest markets.

Brands including Nike and H&M have come under pressure in China for voicing concerns about the treatment of Uyghurs, or trying to eliminate Xinjiang from their supply chains.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Earlier this month, the US senate passed a new law barring imports from China’s north-western region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labour.

The US has also announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympic Games next year in protest against the alleged abuses.

The Global Times said in its editorial that multinationals “should be able to endure, properly handle and balance pressure from all parties”.

Comments / 10

libsquasher
4d ago

These companies take the opportunities of being U.S. companies, yet freely share technologies with our enemies. WAKE UP AMERICA!

Reply(1)
7
Jim Raver
4d ago

why are we apologize to China for anything. they are the one trying to take over the world. and are the ones who let out covad

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

China replaces Xinjiang party boss associated with Uyghur crackdown

China has replaced the Communist party official widely associated with a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far-west region of Xinjiang. The state-owned Xinhua news agency said in a brief announcement on Saturday that Ma Xingrui, the governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, had replaced Chen Quanguo as the Xinjiang party chief. Chen will move to another role.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Beijing#Chinese#Wechat#Amnesty International#Muslim Uyghur#The Global Times
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Drone wars: U.S. imposes new sanctions on China

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. New restrictions on a key dronemaker show how serious the U.S. is about cutting its reliance on Chinese technology, said Bruce Einhorn and Todd Shields in Bloomberg. China's DJI Technology is "the world's top producer of unmanned aerial vehicles" and controls "more than half of the U.S. drone market." But the Treasury Department last week added DJI and seven other Chinese tech companies to a growing "blacklist," blocking it from receiving any U.S. investments. Though DJI is a private company, it "has become the poster child for a much wider national security threat" — China's "ability to obtain sensitive data on millions of Americans," as "everything from cars to yoga mats to toilets are now transmitting data." Harnessing that information is viewed as a "key to dominating technologies like artificial Intelligence" — and "exploiting weaknesses in strategic foes." The move against DJI echoes how the U.S. started its campaign against Huawei, China's leading phonemaker, said Gina Chon in BreakingViews. But "it was relatively easy to make" the Chinese telecom disappear from the U.S., because it was just making its first inroads. DJI is a different story. "More than 900 U.S. public safety agencies use its products," including the New York Police Department, making a commercial ban "unrealistic." The pressure to disengage, though, comes from both countries, said the Financial Times in an editorial. China pressured Didi to delist shortly after it "launched the biggest listing of a Chinese company since Alibaba in 2014," and has allowed a "slow unraveling" of property giant Evergrande, which defaulted on debts held by foreign investors. The moves seem to be part of "a bulwark" against "mistrusted foreign forces" as Beijing constructs a new "Fortress China."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
CHINA
Reuters

China tightens scrutiny of offshore listings in certain sectors

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese government will require that domestic firms in sectors off-limits to foreign direct investment, such as Internet news and publishing, receive clearances from regulators before they can list their shares outside the mainland. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced the new rules...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China: Xinjiang govt slams US' Uyghur forced labour prevention act

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): China's Xinjiang government on Saturday called the US signing of the so-called Uyghur forced labour prevention act as open interference in China's internal affairs with a purpose to contain China. Xu Guixiang, the Xinjiang regional government spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference held...
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

On Christmas, China flies anti-submarine aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ

According to the Ministry of National Defense, over Christmas Day Saturday (Dec. 25), China sent a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone . The Air Force sends aircraft, offers radio warnings to Chinese jets, and deploys air defence missile systems to monitor their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

91K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy