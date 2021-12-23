ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microbix Biosystems beats on revenue

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrobix Biosystems (OTCQX:MBXBF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.006. Revenue of...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Companies Focuses On Revenue Diversification

Rocket Companies went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Rocket Companies (RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00. The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan...
investing.com

Paychex Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $1.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7974 on revenue of $1.06B. Paychex shares are up 35% from...
Seekingalpha.com

GEE Group EPS in-line, beats on revenue

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.03 in-line. Revenue of $41.45M (+33.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.45M. Gross margin of approximately 36.7%, up by approximately 2.7 percentage points over Q4 2020 overall gross margin of approximately 34.0%. Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.6M, up by approximately 112%, over Q4 2020.
Seekingalpha.com

Apogee EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $334.21M (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.58M. Outlook: The company is narrowing its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings to a range of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share, from the previous range of $2.20 to $2.40 vs. $2.22 consensus. This guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment costs. The company expects to record a pre-tax gain of approximately $19 million in the fourth quarter, related to the previously announced sale of its Architectural Glass facility in Statesboro, Georgia. The company intends to exclude this gain from its adjusted earnings results. The company continues to expect a long-term average tax rate of approximately 24.5 percent and now expects full-year capital expenditures of approximately $25 million, down from the previous estimate of approximately $35 million, as the company has slowed some investments while it conducted its strategic review.
Reuters

REFILE-BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday) Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working. Revenue fell to $184 million for the quarter ended...
Seekingalpha.com

Cognyte Software EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.07. Revenue of $118.36M (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.53M. Revised FYE22 outlook: Revenue of $480 million with a range of +/- 2% vs. consensus of $489.74M; Diluted EPS of $0.80 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook vs. consensus of $0.81.
Reuters

BlackBerry revenue beats estimates as cybersecurity demand stays strong

Dec 21 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO), beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand for its cybersecurity and Internet of Things products. Demand for cybersecurity software has been robust as more businesses and government organizations migrate to cloud-based solutions to support remote work during...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Seekingalpha.com

Micron Technology EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $7.69B (-7.0% Q/Q) beats by $10M. Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be $7.5B compared to the consensus of $7.30B; gross margin of 46% vs. 32.9% in 2Q21; and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 compared to the consensus of $1.87.
kfgo.com

Nike beats revenue estimates on North America demand

(Reuters) -Nike Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, lifted by strong demand for its sports shoes and apparel in North America even as shipping hurdles and factory closures pinched supplies. The company’s shares rose nearly 4% in extended trading. Nike’s sales in North America, its largest market,...
Seekingalpha.com

Winnebago EPS beats by $1.17, beats on revenue

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $1.17; GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $0.68. Revenue of $1.2B (+51.3% Y/Y) beats by $170M. Gross margin of 19.8% increased 250 basis points Y/Y. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $167.2 million for the quarter, compared to $89.3 million last year, an...
Seekingalpha.com

Darden Restaurants EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $2.27B (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M. Same-restaurant sales of +34.4% vs. +47.5% in previous quarter. Full year outlook: Total sales of ~$9.55 to $9.7 billion (prior:$9.4 to $9.6 billion) vs. consensus of $9.54B; same-restaurant sales vs. fiscal...
smarteranalyst.com

Adobe Drops 10% on Disappointing Guidance Despite Q4 Revenue Beat

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) plunged 10.2% to close at $566.09 on Thursday after the American multinational computer software company provided disappointing Fiscal Q1 and Fiscal 2022 guidance. Meanwhile, the company reported upbeat Fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 (ended December 3) revenue results. Results in Detail. Adobe reported adjusted earnings of $3.20...
Zacks.com

Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

JBL - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.92 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.67% and improved 20% year over year. Revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $8.57 billion that beat the consensus mark by 3.45%. Jabil’s shares increased 1.05% to close at...
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DRI - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 12th straight quarter while the top line outpaced the same for the fourth consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Further, the figure improved 13.9% on a year-over-year basis and 2.9% sequentially. Total revenues were $4.11 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. Further, the figure...
Seekingalpha.com

Accenture EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue; raises full year outlook

Revenue of $14.97B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $750M. Operating income increases 29% to $2.43B, with operating margin of 16.3%, an expansion of 20 basis points. New bookings are a record $16.8B, a 30% increase in both U.S. dollars and local currency from the first quarter last year, with record consulting bookings of $9.4B and outsourcing bookings of $7.4B.
Seekingalpha.com

FedEx EPS beats by $0.54, beats on revenue

FedEx (NYSE:FDX): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.83 beats by $0.54; GAAP EPS of $3.88 misses by $0.21. Revenue of $23.5B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.08B. Operating income increased 33%, with an operating margin of 14.7%, driven by a continued focus on revenue quality and profitable growth. The FedEx Corp. Board...
investing.com

Accenture Earnings, Revenue beat In Q1

Investing.com - Accenture (NYSE: ACN ) reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.78 on revenue of $14.97B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $14.17B. Accenture shares are up 43.68% from...
investing.com

Adobe Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q4

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
