It has been twenty-four hours since Roddy Ricch shared his sophomore studio album Live Life Fast, and fans overall have enjoyed the project. The album hosts features from several chart-topping artists like Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Jamie Foxx, and to help promote the record, Roddy caught up with Zane Lowe. Unlike many of his peers, Roddy has opted to lay low when it comes to the limelight, so you won't find him constantly uploading images to social media in an effort to show off the fruits of his labor. Instead, he emerges musically before retreating back into his solitude.

