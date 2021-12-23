Londonderry Christmas decorations targeted 'on daily basis'

Vandals behind a spate of attacks on Christmas trees and decorations in the north west have been told they have no respect for the local community. Derry City and Strabane District Council said they are receiving reports of damage "on a daily basis". The council said decorations in Londonderry,...
Londonderry on the Tred Avon residents and community members celebrated the retirement community’s 30th anniversary with a special celebration on September 30 at its Magnolia Manor, located on our waterfront campus. The theme was a circus and guests enjoyed a live band, signature drinks, and great food. For more information, visit londonderrytredavon.com.
A Londonderry-based investment and development company has acquired the city's Richmond Shopping Centre. The centre, situated inside the city's historic walls, is comprised of more than 40 retail units in over 120,000 sq ft of space. It has been purchased by the Martin Property Group for an undisclosed fee. A...
An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.TVP said a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The man, who is in custody, was not in any buildings on the estate and “security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds”, police said.The...
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting Scots to a New Year’s Hogmanay celebration at Nicola Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow. Police Scotland confirmed that the man had been arrested and charged with communication offences after the First Minister’s personal address was placed on the Facebook invitation. The man has been bailed to appear in court at a later date. Over 700 people confirmed their attendance on the now removed event page, with a further 1,100 indicating their interest. The event was reported to police by Ms Sturgeon's sister, Gillian Sturgeon....
The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video linked to a man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while in possession of a crossbow.The video, obtained by The Sun appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.It comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Day within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.The man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site...
THIS is the shopping centre with more than 40 eerie stores sitting totally abandoned 25 years after opening. Five Sisters Freeport Shopping Village in West Lothian, Scotland, opened in 1996 as a premier outlet for designer clothes. In its first year, more than 1 million customers visited the 50,000 square...
London’s West End saw a drop of almost half of pre-pandemic footfall levels on Boxing Day, a retail expert has said.The area, home to many of the UK’s flagship retail stores, is usually bustling with shoppers hunting for a bargain after Christmas but the footfall was 44% below 2019 levels on Sunday.The West End Company, which represents 600 business across Oxford Street, Bond Street Regent Street and in Mayfair, said this was largely due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.Chief executive Jace Tyrrell said: “As expected, footfall for Boxing Day remained down on pre-pandemic levels as London continues...
One of the Met Office’s yellow warnings was expanded to include an area from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire. Parts of England from the East Midlands to the North-East have joined Scotland in preparing for blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day as the white Christmas continues. One of the Met...
A mountain biker has had his neck slashed by barbed wire hidden on a biking trail. Anthony Owens posted pictures of his friend Tony's injuries on social media following the incident on 19 December. "People think it's funny to tie barb wire across the trail. This man could have lost...
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information on the shooting of a 35-year-old man in south-east London. Leroy Mitchell, was shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, in the early hours of 2 October after leaving a silent disco. His family have released an open letter...
Volunteers have been working through Christmas Day to bring festive cheer to people most in need.A number of initiatives aimed to provide a Christmas lunch as well as to help parents provide gifts for their children.Hundreds of toys were distributed by volunteers.At the People’s Kitchen in Belfast preparation work was under way from Christmas Eve to prepare hundreds of dinners.Kitchen team & volunteers getting ready for the hundreds of dinners tomorrow. Thanks to everyone this week for their time and support to allow us to reach hundreds of families and Individuals this Christmas. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r7RFhWWvaN— The People's Kitchen Belfast...
Our new microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.I’m pretty sure I live in Roath. Not certain, because Roath’s boundaries are somewhat vague, having shifted over centuries and practically vanished thanks to the council’s map-tinkering. But this place – (very) roughly contained between the city’s Roath Park and...
A teenager has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in West Lothian, Scotland late on Boxing Day.A sudden death was reported at a house in Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.Police Scotland said officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.The force did not identify the couple, but they were named locally as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73.A neighbour told the Daily Record: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in.“The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled.”19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.https://t.co/DKDYgB39Li pic.twitter.com/WFlUmAUz6I— STV News (@STVNews) December 27, 2021A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston."A man and a woman were found dead inside a property."A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”
Armed police responding to reports of several men wielding a "long-barrelled gun" on a motorway bridge instead found a group photographing passing lorries. A member of the public reported men with a weapon on a flyover of the A1(M) at Dishforth on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said. What was seen...
Imagine driving down a road you have driven down many times before when you suddenly have a city police car signal you to stop. You realize you aren't wearing your seatbelt, maybe you didn't signal that last turn or a brake light is out. It's a day or two before Christmas; and, you really can't afford a ticket.
A woman has thanked her "hero" postman for coming to her aid when she collapsed screaming in pain at home. Louise Whitham, of Congleton, Cheshire, has a spinal condition and last Friday "felt a twinge" and fell to the floor. Her postman had no deliveries for her that day, but...
A man allegedly armed with a crossbow has been arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Police responded to the security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle, where the Queen is celebrating Christmas. A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of trespass and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody. A security source told The Sun that the intruder was armed with a crossbow. Police earlier said he had an “offensive weapon.”Thames Valley Police said security procedures were triggered “within moments of the man entering the grounds”. Supt...
Comments / 0