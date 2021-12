LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment. The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings. Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO