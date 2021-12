Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised his players' character for victory at Aston Villa. Tuchel was delighted with the way his players tackled the game. "It was a very big win," acknowledged Tuchel. "The boys are super tired. The effort was huge. We had a bit of a rough start, we were not sharp enough, I had the feeling we tried to get away with skilful play but there was a last per cent missing in sharpness and in intensive effort. Still, we did not allow [Villa] too much but then we go behind with an own goal and a very unlucky goal, but the reaction was good in first half and second half, even better.

