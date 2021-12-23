ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Capricorn season: Check out what your horoscope says about you

By Shannon Gill
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFYpa_0dUSD7Jt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgfMH_0dUSD7Jt00

It’s time to say, “fare-the-well” (and for some, “good riddance!”) to 2021. Winter has ‘officially’ arrived with the sun in the sign of Capricorn.

Shortcuts: Aries , Taurus , Gemini , Cancer , Leo , Virgo , Libra , Scorpio , Sagittarius , Capricorn , Aquarius , Pisces

We now are charged with focusing on grounding, producing and finishing up loose ends as the year comes to an end. This Earth sign is driven by success and the upholder of tradition. This is the time of year we not only focus on completion but how we desire to design the architecture of our lives in the New Year ahead.

Venus really has something to say over the next few weeks. The planet of love, beauty and the senses started its retrograde on Dec. 19, (ending on Jan. 29), so the L-word is in the air, albeit possibly intense and a bit confusing. Each of us may face old relationship issues we thought we had dealt with or old flames may even suddenly reappear and then disappear equally as fast. Be open to something real but don’t bet the farm this month in a Vegas-style whirlwind matchup. Just be ready for the lessons it brings.

(*Note: When reading your monthly horoscope, it is always good to read not only your "SunSign" but also your " Ascendant "— referred to as your "Rising Sign.")

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdM9H_0dUSD7Jt00

Capricorns, you are the bridge for the outgoing and the incoming. By the end of the month of the sea-goat, your inner and outer personal relationships should clarify and improve your personal nature overall. Here is your dilemma for the next 30 days: you need to step up your game with a partner (or the pursuit of one) and at the same time take a more observing role with work and output, at least until the 17th, then start upshifting your gears again with career goals. You are a randy one and a steadfast initiator but remember to be gentle with those around you, especially in matters of the heart. Be playful.

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3Oy0_0dUSD7Jt00

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW6tQ_0dUSD7Jt00

If you hear a voice that tells you to check social media for some unloved object in the digital marketplace, pursue the homeless animal shelters for the next family pet or to sign-up for a dating app (if single… or maybe not) ; stop what you are doing, right then and there and do it. Trust your gut instincts now, especially if you are coming off of an even extra-confusing year. Remember, your connection to the unknown is your ‘superhero superpower’! You may not take home that new heirloom piece, the long-term pet, or even the next mate-to-be but there is something for you to assimilate in this process. Remember, you were born to swim!

Aries: March 21-April 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1xtB_0dUSD7Jt00

This year, may have a repeating and common theme for you, that you may take too many initiatives and too much for granted. Where others may be out on romantic adventures, you may need to slow your roll and find some patience, which is not a usual Arian virtue. Not that you will listen to this advice because you probably think that you and you alone know what’s best for you . There may be extra tension brewing around you, particularly until mid-January. You might even want to take an extra-long holiday. Whatever you choose to do, do so with compassion for the ‘other self’ in the equation.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQmnh_0dUSD7Jt00

My bullish friends, do you feel it? It’s either unusually exciting or extremely uneasy for you right now. Do something around the home off-beat. Paint a wall hyper-orange or buy a plasma ball for the bedroom. Make it the old Taurean you, yet in a new way! With this Venus energy, analyze some new investment strategies, diligence will deliver in your favor in the long-term. If someone tries to feed you a load of bull crap now, let it bounce off of you and toss a load of your truth in their direction. You do you.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9gmx_0dUSD7Jt00

You are actually very good at managing contradictions so you should be pretty good at managing the month ahead. Does the proverbial ‘cat got your tongue’ resonate? Not likely, even when it should! You may not be at a loss for words but you may find your words and thoughts quantumly entangled more than usual. Take a triple booster shot of Zen to get clear and set a slower pace. As you enter the third week of January, take off your mask and get oral. Obsessions in love behind the scenes may mean more to them than to you. Ask questions and be sure to check-in.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XH51k_0dUSD7Jt00

Crabs, did you know that ‘crab’ and ‘crib’ are related etymologically? Yes, we can get crabby and cry like babies. We can be cynical and sentimental at the same time. We are all about ‘the nostalgia’ and personal history but sometimes you just gotta cut some old baggage loose. You may need a social confidence booster right now but you don’t want to leave the house; so throw a dazzling post-holiday party at home. People will still be craving connection. Freedom from the past will actually bring you more calm than you may realize. You will be feeling the Cancer full moon on the 17th but don’t get too wild; tattooed names of party partners are hard to get rid of.

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPflq_0dUSD7Jt00

With much adieu, fanfare and accolades, enter Leos. Been waiting patiently for some stage time?! Well, now is a great moment to take back any limelight you may have lent out to others, loving Lions! But purring loudly gets the best attention; not the pouncing on people with your claws out and scratching up the furniture, no matter how playful you think you can be. Toward the end of the month, you should be ready to go back out and roar with more authority. Shine on Leos, shine on!

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEXo2_0dUSD7Jt00

Earthy Virgos, have you been busier than usual, making your lists and checking them twice and even thrice? If they haven’t been nice, weeks ahead are generally good for you as the Sun is shining and supporting the more grounded traits of your sign. Rather than the more usual, “Why-oh-why?” you should be more about, “Why-the-hell-not?” You Virgos do know how to wear Venus energy well. If you are a more conservative native of Virgo, do something on impulse. If you are a more liberal member of the sign take it up a notch to, dare I say, ‘radical’. When you do, there may even be a doorway that opens to something totally unexpected in the larger scheme at the Aquarian Sun shift.

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9kTQ_0dUSD7Jt00

Decisions, decisions the bane of the Libran existence. Oh, why must you have to decide anything? You may feel that your social life is too legit, to have to commit— to anyone or anything . Remember, if you have asked for too many extensions or the cause of delays, the bill still always comes due at some point; this applies even to love. You will have to start paying off some of the interest now. Use the rest of December to draw up a real plan, with real goals and real deadlines. Luckily you are a child of Air, and you can change things swiftly when pressed to do so. Make a few resolutions, and with some balanced willpower, you will be able to keep them.

Scorpio: Oct. 24-Nov. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiNVK_0dUSD7Jt00

You may be a bit less notoriously Scorpionic and a bit more ironic over the next few weeks. Like a cat meowing at the screen door; do you want inside or outside ? Since you probably already have someone holding the door open for you, either way things will line up for you nicely in some attractive ways. At the New Year party, you might want to make it a 3-4 day event. Toward the changing of the signs into Aquarius and the end of the month, you may want to find some extra fun private reasons to play the indoor cat. Remember to shut the door behind you. In your special case, a ‘good bedfellow’ might make an easy business partner as well.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLMuY_0dUSD7Jt00

Your noble quest, dear Sagittarians, is simple, don’t get distracted! The watchword right now for you is ‘opportunity’; of which you should have many. If your mind has been on fire lately (and it probably has), January just after the holiday celebrations have waned is a good time to ground that mind-fire in something substantive. Get creative! Communicate, disseminate, educate, illustrate, cultivate don’t hesitate. You may feel extra generous but it’s not a good time to spend unwisely. There is really no need for luxuries, even though you may feel some inclination to excess, nature provides its beauties in abundance. Move your equine legs; run, work and as always—d ance !

Shannon Gill is a local Evolutionary Astrologer , Jungian Counselor, and the co-founder of 'The Shift Foundation' at Samadhi Retreat Center. To learn more about her work, or to schedule a personal session, you may contact her at shannonleigill.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capricorns#Design#Cancer
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) Money could be a little tight this month. This means the usually bargain-oblivious Sagittarian should look for ways to save on endof the-year holidays. CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) Examine the facts, and you might find that it’s a wiser move to shift...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Absolute Best Day in December for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Wrapping things up is December’s modus operandi—whether we’re talking gifts, end-of-year tasks, or your most-listened-to songs on Spotify. And from a cosmic lens, we can expect the month’s transits to have us wrapping up symbolic loose ends, too. While the Venus retrograde in Capricorn (beginning December 19) could push us to reflect on our loves and relationships, the final of three direct Saturn-Uranus squares in 2021 (on December 24) will tie the celestial bow, so to speak, on a year marked by heavy doses of push-pull energy. Both cosmic events will contribute a sense of greater awareness that’ll help shape the best day in December, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for December

December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. The transformation is complete, my powerful Scorpion priestess! As you glide into Sagittarius season, you will move with more authenticity and tenacity. The month begins with a climactic New Moon and solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4. This will initiate bold energy in the realm of your birth chart involving earned income, material gains, and that cash money, honey. A new revenue stream, side hustle, or complete shift in income can manifest during this new six-month eclipse period. Prepare for the finishing touches on a major financial change that kicked off during June 2020.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
ANIMALS
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

No matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this week, there’s no definitive way to predict the curveballs the universe might be planning to throw at you. If you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 29, 2021 — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — there’s an even stronger chance these curveballs will land in your direction.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 12/23/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're poised to gain in one area but lose in another. Thankfully you'll see the pluses outweigh the minuses by day's end. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Are you choosing the hell you know over the heaven you don't? Salvation lies with making different choices; not in repeating past mistakes.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Gifted With So Much Holiday Cheer This Year

Christmas is only days away, and it’s gifting us with one of the most significant astrological forecasts of 2021. As everyone finalizes wrapping presents, Venus — the planet of love and unity — will be slowing down in the sky at the same time, stationing retrograde in Capricorn a mere six days before the biggest holiday of the year. Retrogrades tend to affect each zodiac sign in a different area of each individual’s birth chart — and some tend to feel the effects more than others — but luckily, Christmas 2021 will be the best for these three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy